India vs Australia 2017

'Sad that focus has shifted from the game': Pujara on Kohli being compared to Donald Trump

The top-order batsman asserted that India is looking forward to the game rather than worrying about anything else.

Deepak Malik / BCCI/ SPORTZPICS

Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday expressed his disappointment at the Australian media’s comparison of Virat Kohli with Donald Trump, stating that focus had shifted away from the game, PTI reported.

Pujara’s epic double ton in the third Test, Steve Smith’s battle of attrition in Pune and Ranchi, Nathan Lyon and R Ashwin’s magical spells in Bengaluru have all been put in the backburner thanks to the bad blood that has spilled over with equal contribution from all stakeholders.

“I think it’s really sad to hear such comments,” Pujara lamented ahead of the India’s fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala. “We fully support Virat and he is one of the great ambassadors of this game. I think the focus has shifted somewhere else, which shouldn’t have happened. We are very much focused on the game. He is a great leader and so we are fully supporting him. We are looking forward to the next game rather than worrying about anything else,” said Pujara, who along with KL Rahul has been India’s most consistent batsman in the series.

The current series has dominated air space as much off the field as it has been for the combative cricket that has been played on it. It started with Kohli loosely accusing opposite number Steve Smith of cheating during ‘DRS’, which the Aussie skipper had termed ‘brain fade’.

Kohli has since been targeted by the media with one news paper comparing him to Donald Trump. The Australian players too have not shied away from name-calling. Spinner Nathan Lyon had compared getting Kohli’s wicket is as cutting the head of a snake. A comment that did not seem to have gone down to well with the Indian skipper.

Not to be left behind was Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland also took a dig at the Indian captain, stating that perhaps he doesn’t know the spelling of sorry.

The continuous attack on Kohli prompted former Australian skipper Michael Clarke to comment on record that “two or three journalists (from Australia) are trying to tarnish Virat’s image which he should not be bothered about”.

‘Acquired patience by playing longer format since age of 13’

Pujara, who played a marathon innings in Ranchi, attributed his powers of concentration and patience to the experience gathered by playing the longer format since the age of 13.

“I think when it comes to patience, it is all hard work,” Pujara said ahead of the fourth Test against Australia. “I started playing cricket at the age of eight and then I played first (representative) game for the state team at the age of 13. Since then, I have been playing this format and I think it’s the experience of playing domestic circuit and working hard, day in and day out is paying off now,” said Pujara.

The Saurasthtra batsman had faced the maximum deliveries by an Indian batsman in a single Test innings during his 252-ball knock of 202 against Australia in Ranchi. With 348 runs, Pujara has been head and shoulders above other Indian batsmen and he feels that when he is in the midst of a long innings, he can attain zen like calm.

“I can say that at times, I am in that zone where things are happening for me because of that experience, because I know how to do things, how to continue batting and how to continue concentrating for a longer periods of time. I don’t really think when I am batting out there in the middle. I try and keep my mind really blank.”

Pujara also said that the key to playing long knocks consistently is to focus on recovery.

“I focus on my diet. I try and sleep on time and have a good sleep. Do some recovery sessions, have a massage. Those sort of things. I have some routines once the match finishes. I try and focus on that. I give a lot of importance to recovery.

“I don’t know mentally, I think you just have to be up for it. Mentally, you can’t do anything extra to just come out of it but when you are tired, you just have to motivate yourself and the ultimate goal is to win matches for the team and win this particular series.”

Pujara has now been upgraded among the ‘Elite 7’ of Indian cricket team after being promoted in the top bracket of Central Contracts. But right now, he does not want to talk about it.

“It’s good to be recognised but at the same time. We are in the middle of a series and I don’t want to really think about the contract. We have an important game coming up and I would still like to focus on the game and prepare well.”

Reacting to reports that the Dharamsala wicket would be helpful to fast bowlers, Pujara said the team’s experience at the venue would keep them in good stead.

“It looks like a good wicket. I think we have played a lot of cricket even in Dharamsala. We have played enough first-class cricket to know the conditions. We will just try and focus on things which want to focus on rather than worrying about how the wicket will play. We have played enough cricket on different pitches throughout the season.”

