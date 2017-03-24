World Cup 2018 qualifiers

Tite's reformatted Brazil are proving they are not just about Neymar, but much more

Brazil were in control throughout against Uruguay, despite conceding first.

Andres Stapff/Reuters

Here we go again: international football has been pronounced dead again, with Germany versus England an apposite example of 90 minutes of pedestrian football, briefly perturbed by a magical moment from Lukas Podolski. Yet, among the purists, those of traditional and international convictions, excitement is already bubbling, because there are just 444 days left until the kick-off of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Indeed, nothing matches the build-up to the World Cup, the sacred, quadrennial high mass of the global game. It’s a slow-cook, a grandmother’s roast, but one that, golloped at the right time, allows for a profound physical joy. India of course won’t be participating, but their tale of ever-indignant stagnation and the incredulous, jingoistic hysteria over an away win against Cambodia doesn’t belong here.

Why then all this chatter about the World Cup? Well, the boys from Brazil have qualified – not mathematically, but in the past 28 points have always been enough for a place among the last 32. On Thursday, they attained 30 points in South America’s qualifying marathon after a 4-1 victory against Uruguay. All this may in itself not be momentous, but it is still a thrilling piece of information. The Brazilians tend to thrill, with their aura of a ruthlessly artistic entity, forever straddling idealism and realism.

7-1 and the aftermath

Yet, it seems but a fortnight ago when, on sweltering hot afternoon in Belo Horizonte, Germany contrived to create a morbid purgatory for Brazil. The result was biblical: 7-1 – the Mineirazo thumping the Maracanazo. Brazil were no longer masters of the beautiful game, but a measly cast of 11 overhyped Samba dancers. They had been thrillingly poor.

The sequel was as irrational: Carlos Dunga returned as the head coach of the Brazilian team. The whisky-sodden autocrats at the Brazilian FA, the CBF, wanted their little la la land, where a culture of greed and self-enrichment flourishes, intact. The profound sense of existential crisis, so tangible in all layers of the Brazilian game, hadn’t filtered through to the higher echelons of the CBF. They appointed a bedel in a parochial move of self-preservation and conservatism.

Dunga’s reappointment was proof of a football culture in denial and the new coach refused to acknowledge Brazil’s footballing fallibilities, those of an outdated ideology based on a non-existent passing game. Dunga opted for runners and battlers. His buzzwords were grit and commitment. This Brazil in the Dunga 2.0 version were not pragmatic, but expedient, bordering on the boorish. Levity, zaniness and beauty were taboos. His anti-football endangered Brazil’s rich footballing heritage, rendering it a distant memory.

The reformatting under Tite

In came Tite. He didn’t fall for the convenient lie of Brazil’s Olympic victory – the inherent, and incremental, danger of the iconic gold medal promising, amid the euphoric hullabaloo, a new, tangible, problem-free future. Tite is a realist, who didn’t consider the Olympic tournament, a glorified Under-23 competition with little importance in the global game, as a watershed moment.

He modified Dunga’s XI, pushing the entire team higher up the field, introducing Real Madrid’s Casemiro in midfield and relying, in the final third, on the pace and daring of Gabriel Jesus, who enjoyed a meteoric rise at Manchester City before that metatarsal injury.

The reformatting was successful. Brazil played expansive football in a 4-1-4-1 formation, won all their matches and topped the qualifying table. Tite was Brazil’s King Midas. It almost all went a bit too smoothly. And so, on Thursday, at the colossal and hostile Centario stadium in Montevideo, Brazil finally faced a true test against their neighbours.

First true test

After four minutes, Brazil trailed due to a moment of madness from the volatile Marcelo, who, with a casual indifference, chested the ball into the path of Edison Cavani. The PSG striker forced a penalty. But the Seleção roared back into the game with the ubiquitous presence of Neymar, who motored Brazil’s attack, and the heroic Paulinho.

It was a dream scenario for Tite – not the margin, but the manner of the win. How would his team react if they conceded first? The true test of any side is going a goal behind and Brazil hadn’t trailed under Tite yet. Remember what happened in Port Elizabeth when Brazil fell behind to Arjen Robben’s goal in the 2010 World Cup? Dunga nearly smashed the dugout and his own emotional collapse his team’s elimination.

Not so in Montevideo. Brazil were in control, even after conceding. They were calm and composed, mature and majestic, easing their way to, in the end, a simple and straightforward victory. Tite and his thrilling Brazil demonstrated how potent they can be, and, in doing so, they officiously sealed a ticket to Russia.

Sponsored Content  BY 

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials.

