Minerva and AIFF have differing opinions after two matches in Goa

New India Under-17 coach Luis Norton de Matos’ reign didn’t get off to the best start as his team lost 1-0 to Minerva Punjab FC on Sunday.

The result, being a practice match shouldn’t be dwelt upon as Norton had taken charge of the team less than a month ago. What followed afterwards was a flurry of exchange surrounding the match as both parties looked to set the record straight.

The ambiguity spilt over to the opinions of several Twitterati as many were left questioning the significance of the result given that both sides had disputed each other’s facts. It is imperative to note that rarely do squads or teams get finalized six months prior to a World Cup but it also sheds some light on the scouting system. To the start however...

Differing versions

Minerva Punjab Under-16 as national champions of the All India Football Federation’s Under-16 tournament were invited to play the India Under-17’s in Goa, where the 2017 Santosh Trophy is also being held.

The AIFF did not provide a match report or a teamsheet when asked for but did provide some clarification on Twitter. A source inside the federation also told The Field that they did not have more than two to three first teamers playing and that it was mostly a practice match for trialists.

Officials from the AIFF also stated that Minerva had played three to five older players which the Minerva team owner Ranjit Bajaj emphatically refuted.

Many from WC Team were rested as Coach wanted to see 45 players who are on trials. Some 1998-99 born boys also played for @Minerva_AFC https://t.co/MZyB7qNb7h — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 23, 2017

@taidk @fni @Minerva_AFC we had no more than two on the field and in the last thirty there was only bodo who is six months over — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) March 23, 2017

Bajaj, speaking to The Field, mentioned that 17-year old Baoringdo Bodo, the goalscorer for Minerva and having notched up a strike in the I-League as well, and Bedeshwor Singh were the two over-aged players stating that this had been agreed with AIFF on the grounds that five of his first teamers were preparing for their examinations and could not be called upon at the last moment.

Both he and Henna Singh, also of Minerva Punjab, also refuted the fact that the first-teamers were not playing for the India Under-17’s. Bajaj said, “I saw at least five to six first choice players start for the team and there were a flurry of replacements at the 30th minute. I played some of my Under-15 squad in the last thirty minutes of the match.”

@taidk @Akarsh_Official @fni @Minerva_AFC As far as I know from first hand reports First choice starting XI played for India U17 WC side — Henna Singh (@Hennasing) March 23, 2017

Here is our stats for our encounter against @IndianFootball U-17 World Cup team yesterday ⚽ surely a game to remember for the young colts 🏟 pic.twitter.com/5ivEGFSmIU — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@Minerva_AFC) March 23, 2017

What does this defeat mean?

While Dave Rogers, coach of DSK Shivajians commended Minerva on a job well done, some Twitterati like Parth Jindal asked why some of these players hadn’t been included in the set-up?

Post the completion of the match, it was announced however that five Minerva players would join the national team’s training sessions. De Matos clearly didn’t have an easy time of it and must have realised the enormity of the task facing him with the World Cup starting in October.

The team and the kids have seen a major change recently, with long-term coach Nicolai Adam replaced by de Matos, amidst allegations of threats and physical punishments being handed down by the former.

The five selected by de Matos include Jackson Singh, the captain and midfielder of the Under-16 Minerva team, a centre-back Anwar Ali, a striker Nongdamba Noarem and two midfielders Shah Jahan and Henba Meitei.

Huge questions for the @IndianFootball @praful_patel - if @Minerva_AFC has beaten our U17 team - then why not take some of their players? — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 22, 2017

A great result and experience for the @Minerva_AFC young lads and the hard work and commitment of @THE_RanjitBajaj to develop. #india#talent — dave rogers (@rogersdave123) March 23, 2017

Instead of excuses, I guess the NT should concentrate on getting the job done. Chop and change whatever necessary. What say @THE_RanjitBajaj https://t.co/vOjBetgH7v — Sarthak™ Mondal (@sm_speaks) March 23, 2017

@kunjiru91 I wouldn't want to judge too soon. First game under the new coach. Let's see what happens on Friday. Rematch. — Desmond Mathias (@dezmathias) March 22, 2017

Can't believe @Minerva_AFC defeated #Indianfootball U17 team. This can't be termed as a bad day but basically so called scouts creation. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 23, 2017

@dannyolson66 exactly what I said. blame game will start. Coaches/ players one side people like us the other @THE_RanjitBajaj @Minerva_AFC — Nikhil Sharma (@nksky) March 22, 2017

As the India Under-15’s played a match against the Minerva Under-16’s on Friday and lost 2-0, AIFF’s Twitter account ‘@IndianFootball’ tweeted out, “It was a huge experience for our 2002 born Academy boys playing against 2000 born boys from @Minerva_AFC That’s how you improve as a Player,” to which Bajaj once again responded with his team’s details.

The match and result as such may not hold much significance but all is far from well with the India Under-17 World Cup team.

MISSION GOA ACCOMPLISHED ! The ref. blows the final whistle here as we beat India U15 in an entertaining thriller !#friendly #INDvsMPFC pic.twitter.com/xzJNmlrsjL — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@Minerva_AFC) March 24, 2017