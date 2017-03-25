After days of speculation, we finally have an answer: India captain Virat Kohli is not fit enough to play the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala and will miss the series-deciding match. Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in Kohli’s place, confirmed batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday morning. The four-Test series is tied 1-1 going into the final match.

This will be a huge blow to India, regardless of Kohli’s form, which has been rather poor in this series – 46 runs in five innings. But it might just put all the focus back on the cricket, which has not happened so far in this series because of numerous controversies, mostly involving Kohli.

It also puts the focus and pressure on the rest of the Indian team. How will they adapt and make do without their captain? Kohli’s absence puts the pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara to lead India’s batting line-up, especially considering India are a batsman short in this match. Have they taken a gamble by sacrificing a batsman for an extra bowler?

Live updates

9.40 am: Timberrrrrrrrrr! Whatte delivery! Umesh Yadav gets it to swing into the left-handed Renshaw, who can’t do anything to stop it from crashing into his woodwork. What a morning this is turning out to be! Australia 10/1.

9.30 am: We’re off in Dharamsala, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar starting proceedings. He would look to make the most of the conditions on the first day, where fast bowlers should get some purchase. First ball, he gets David Warner to nick and it’s dropped in the slips! Karun Nair drops David Warner on the first ball of the match! The ball was travelling at a fair notch, but what a start that would have been for India had he held on! That should have been held on.

9.10 am: Here are the two teams:

IND XI: L Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, A Rahane, K Nair, R Ashwin, W Saha, R Jadeja, B Kumar, K Yadav, U Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) March 25, 2017

9 am: Steve Smith has won the toss, again, and Australia are batting first in Dharamsala. Smith says there is a little more grass on the surface than the other pitches in this series. Australia are also unchanged from the Ranchi Test.

Rahane says India would have batted first as well, but says the pitch should hold for 2-3 days. India are playing five bowlers, he confirms. Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Virat Kohli, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also gets a run in place of Ishant Sharma! Well, well!

8.50 am: Here’s chinaman Kuldeep Yadav receiving his Test cap from L Sivaramakrisnan:

So does this mean India will be playing with THREE spinners?? What has the Indian team seen in this pitch that others haven’t? This is how the pitch looks, by the way:

Pitch on day 1 of this final test match pic.twitter.com/iRUSqnwJZj — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 25, 2017

8.45 am: Looks like it’s not Shreyas Iyer, but spinner Kuldeep Yadav who will be making his debut.

So... here's the wrap up this morning. Indian team huddled. Seemed Iyer got his cap. Then, huddle broke and it was Kuldeep Yadav! #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 25, 2017

8.40 am: Dharamsala is hosting its inaugural Test: