Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas were ousted in the first round of the men’s doubles draw at the Miami Open by the Australian team of Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid on Friday. Kyrgios and Reid won 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 in an hour and 24 minutes.

The match began on Thursday and the Australian wild cards were leading by a set and a break, before rain halted play for the day. Upon resumption on Friday, the Indo-Uruguayan team did well to get back into the second set to take the match into the super tie-break. In the super tie-break, while Bopanna and Cuevas did try to keep their opponents in check, the Australians raced away to claim the tie-break, and the win, 10-7.

Bopanna and Cuevas, who joined forces together at the start of this season, haven’t done well in the four tournaments they have played as a team. Prior to their opening round exit in Miami, the duo had also lost in the first round at Indian Wells to the Serbian team of Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki.