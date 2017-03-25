There’s no Virat Kohli in the ongoing India-Australia Test at Dharamsala. The Indian captain injured his shoulder in the last Test at Ranchi and is missing out on the series decider. His absence dealt a huge blow, to both the team and the fans, who would have been hoping for a Kohli special innings, which has been due this series. Ajinkya Rahane came out as the 33rd Test captain India as they were put in to field.

Last time Virat Kohli didnt play a Test was Nov 2011. Played in 3rd Test of that series vs West Indies. Only missing out now since. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 25, 2017

However, Kohli isn’t someone you can keep out of the action for long.

Just five overs into the first session, there was a break as the umpires decided to have a look at the ball. And immediately, there was a roar from the crowd. A familiar figure had walked out to give his players some refreshments. It was Virat Kohli and he looked right in the zone.

The loudest cheer you've ever heard for a man running the drinks https://t.co/owfbADiok9 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zmPPA7rgMq — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FOXCricketLive) March 25, 2017

