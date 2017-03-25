Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg as Ireland were held to a goalless draw against Wales in their World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Everton defender had to be given oxygen before being carried off after he was brought down by Neil Taylor, who was shown a red card for his horrific approach.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill said that the doctor confirmed that Coleman had broken his leg. “Obviously, it’s a real blow to him. He’s having the season of a lifetime at club level. He’s a big player for us, a great captain and a great character. It’s a big loss to Everton, a big loss to us. But he’ll fight back I hope. It puts things in perspective,” said O’Neil

With the draw, Ireland missed out on returning to the top of Group D, after Serbia beat Georgia 3-1, with Wales four points behind in third. Wales will be without Gareth Bale when they visit Serbia on June 11 after he was booked for a foul on John O’Shea.

Ouch.



Coleman breaks leg in horrific challenge pic.twitter.com/DEClLLsnHs — SportPlanet™ (@SportPlanet_) March 24, 2017

Spain thrash Israel 4-1

Spain demolished Israel 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier in Gijón. David Silva struck in the 13th minute before Vitolo doubled the lead before half-time. Diego Costa made it 3-0 owing to a spectacular header. Lior Rafaelov pulled one back for Israel but Isco restored Spain’s three-goal cushion in the closing stages.

Spain just freed Palestine pic.twitter.com/0v38svr07p — Luna (@Travishcott) March 24, 2017

Diego Costa scored a goal for Spain tonight #CFC pic.twitter.com/6cQGfBauyY — The Blues (@LondonIsBlue12) March 24, 2017

Buffon celebrates his 1000th match

Gianluigi Buffon kept a clean sheet in his 1,000th game as they beat Albania 2-0 in Paleromo. Buffon made a single save during the match, his 168th match for the national side, as Italy are tied with Spain on 13 points in Group G. However, Spain are on top owing to the goal difference.