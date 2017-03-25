As the 2017 Formula 1 season begins, here are all the big numbers to know

The 2017 Formula 1 season has begun in earnest with the qualifying in Australia. This season will see 20 drivers competeing in 20 races through the season – one team and one race less than last year – with Manor dropping out of the race and the German GP being cancelled.

With a day to go before the first race of the season, here’s some number-crunching for F1 in 2017, a season defined by a host of changes.

Bernie Ecclestone will be leaving his position as chief executive of Formula 1 Group after 40 years, with the takeover of Liberty Group coming into full effect.

With Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement last season, this is first time since 1994 that the reigning champion isn’t there to defend his title, and only the fifth time in F1 history.

Australian Grand Prix

The season opening race, at the Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne has 58 laps of 5.303 km, with a total distance 307.574 km.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton grabbed the pole with a timing of 1m 22.188s, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel coming second and Bottas finishing the top three.

The Australian GP has a unique record as season opener, as seven of the last 11 drivers to win the race went on to win the drivers’ championship, including Lewis Hamilton in 2015 and Nico Rosberg in 2016.

Michael Schumacher has won this race the most, with four victories throughout his career.

Of the current drivers, Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton have won two each. Ferrari’s Raikkonen was the last world champion for the Italian giants, 10 years ago in 2007.

The qualifying standings for Australian GP. Twitter/@F1

Technical changes

The cars for the 2017 season have undergone significant change – with the body becoming considerably wider to provide better grip and downforce.

The change is aimed at making the cars faster, potentially reducing the lap time by around 3 to 5 seconds.

The overall width of the cars has been increased to 2,000 mm, from 1,800 mm.

The height of the rear wing has been reduced to 800 mm, from 950 mm.

The tyres are 25% wider than last year.

The minimum weight of the car, including the driver, has ben increased by 20 kg.

Mercedes’s domination

Over the last few years, F1 has been dominated by the Mercedes cars.

Mercedes won the last three drivers and constructors championship – two for Lewis Hamilton, one for Nico Rosberg.

51 of the last 59 Gran Prix have been won by Mercedes, who also won all but two of 21 races last year. Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen won the other two.

Bookmakers are expecting an encore, making Hamilton the favourite with 10/11 odds.

If Hamilton wins the opening Australian GP, it will be his fifth consecutive race win, equalling his best winning streak.

In fact, Hamilton has won 110 point in Melbourne, more than any other driver, five more than Fernando Alonso. Incidentally, Alonso is in his 16th year on the F1 circuit, more than any current driver.