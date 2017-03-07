international tennis

Miami Open roundup: Elena Vesnina upset in opening round by wild card Ajla Tomljanovic

World No 1 Angelique Kerber won in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-2 over Ying-Ying Duan.

ESPN Tennis/ Twitter

The women’s second round schedule of play on Friday had a couple of incomplete matches carried forward from Thursday, because of rain related cancellations. While rain was present on Friday as well, causing delay in the completion of the matches well past midnight, no matches were postponed.

There were, however, a few upsets that dotted the day’s results:

Elena Vesnina crashes out

Garbine Muguruza and Elena Vesnina, who had had their matches derailed by rain on Thursday, posted contrasting results when play resumed on Friday. The sixth seeded Spaniard trailed the American by a set and break when play was halted initially. The reigning French Open champion found a way to turnaround the match on Friday, first clawing back to win the second set before taking the match to the decider. Muguruza eventually prevailed 0-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 after two hours and 22 minutes of play in entirety, across both days.

Vesnina, on the other hand, was stunned by Australian wild card Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and 12 minutes. Tomljanovic was bidding to serve for the match at 5-3 in the third set when play was stopped on Thursday. On the following day, Vesnina made a comeback, levelling the score to 5-5. Tomljanoic broke the Indian Wells champion’s serve decisively in the 12th game of the final set to score a huge upset in the tournament.

Top seeds progress

Top-seed Angelique Kerber survived a scare against China’s Ying-Ying Duan in her second round match before winning 7-6(3), 6-2. Duan led the World No 1 5-3 in the first set, but was broken by the German as she was trying to serve for the set. In the second set, Kerber dominated her opponent thoroughly to win in 83 minutes, an hour past midnight. Kerber will play American Shelby Rogers in the third round, after the latter upset 31st seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.

Third seed Simona Halep too had a brief loss of concentration against Japan’s Naomi Osaka, before she won the match 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Halep, who played the first match of the day, led 5-3 in the third set before the match was interrupted by rain, with Osaka trying to serving to stay in the match. Once play began again, Halep broke Osaka to clinch the win.

Eleventh seed Venus Williams advanced to the third round without any problems whatsoever against Brazilian wild card Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-3. The American will take on Romanian qualifier Patricia Maria Tig, who upset Indian Wells semi-finalist and 22nd seed Kristina Mladenovic 7-6(4), 6-2.

Eighth seeded Madison Keys won against Viktorija Golubic in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 as did 10th seeded Johanna Konta against Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Samantha Stosur and Barbora Strycova, seeded 14th and 15th respectively also won their second round matches. The Australian defeated fellow countrywoman Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, while the Czech defeated Sweden’s Johanna Larsson 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Summary of upsets

Riza Ozaki and Julia Goerges will play each other in the third round. Osaki upset 16th seed Kiki Bertens in the last match of the day 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, while the German ousted 20th seed Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(5).

Taylor Townsend defeated 25th seed Roberta Vinci in the round of 64. The American qualifier won in straight sets over the veteran Italian 6-3, 6-2 and will next play seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova. The Indian Wells finalist defeated Mandy Minella 7-6(4), 5-7, 7-5 in the second round.

Sorana Cirstea defeated 19th seed Anastasija Sevastova 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3 in their second round match. The Romanian will play 12th seed Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena upset 28th seed Irina Camelia-Begu in the second round 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Twenty-fourth seed Timea Babos was upset as well, by Pauline Parmentier 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-0. Caroline Garcia, the 21st seed was also bundled out of the tournament in her opening round by Shuai Peng 6-4, 6-0. The last seeded player in the draw, the 32nd seeded Ekaterina Makarova also had a truncated outing in Miami as she was taken out by Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-2.

Top-seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova enjoy easy win

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova won their doubles opener against the wild card team of Jelena Jankovic and Taylor Townsend in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. The fifth seeds Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan also came through in their first round match in a repeat of their Indian Wells final against Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova. Hingis and Chan won 5-7, 7-5, 10-7.

Daria Jurak and Anastasia Rodionova defeated Christina McHale and Alicja Rosolska in the first round. Jurak and Rodionova won 7-5, 1-6, 10-8. In the last women’s doubles match played on Friday, Anna-Lena Groenfeld and Kveta Peschke defeated Sara Errani and Monica Niculescu 6-4, 6-3.

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.