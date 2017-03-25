India vs Australia 2017

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav's 4/68 outshines Steve Smith's fluent 111 on Day 1 of 4th Test

Australia collapsed to 300 after being 144/1 at one stage mainly due to a fantastic bowling performance from the debutant.

Steve Smith (111) scored yet another century – his third in the series – as Australia were bowled out for 300 in their first innings after electing to bat first in the fourth Test at Dharamsala on Saturday. Smith’s brilliance in the first session was overshadowed by a virtuoso display of spin by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/68), who made his debut after India skipper Virat Kohli was deemed unfit to play.

Australia were running away with the contest through Smith and David Warner’s (53) breezy 134-run stand for the second wicket. but India stormed their way back in the second session on what looked like largely batsman-friendly conditions. Matthew Wade chipped in with a crucial 57 down the order to take his team to 300. After bowling out the visitors, India played out one over without scoring before stumps.

Australia blazed away in the first session, with the scoring rate at one stage climbing well over five. There was hardly any turn on offer for the spinners and the fielding was sloppy by the Indians. They could have got Warner out in the first ball of the day’s play but a thick edge off Umesh Yadav could only find the fingers of Karun Nair and race away to the fence.

After Matt Renshaw’s wicket, it certainly looked as though India were paying for their costly miss on the field. For the first time in the series, Warner was in his element and was severe on the off side and used his feet well against Ravichandran Ashwin. Warner, though, was still watchful outside the off stump.

Meanwhile, Smith made it look like he was batting on a different pitch compared to his teammates. The euphoria of picking up an early wicket died down almost immediately for the Indians as the Australia captain dealt with boundaries on both sides of the wicket. With the Indian pacers looking to square him up on a pitch that was nowhere close to posing any serious threat to the outside edges of the batters.

Smith played his trademarks drives and flicks on the leg side with ease, and importantly, the scoring rate wouldn’t have looked out of place in a fifty-over game.

India needed to start well in the second session to come anywhere close to getting back in the contest. Thankfully for them, they only had to wait for 19 deliveries before Warner was sent packing, but not before he ended his run-drought in this series with a half-century. Cramped for room while going for a cut shot, the nick from Warner’s blade was was pouched by Ajinkya Rahane, who showed cat-like reflexes to hold on to the catch.

Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell fell in quick succession. Marsh chased after a slightly wide delivery from Umesh Yadav down the leg side, and the ball took a faint deflection off his gloves before reaching Saha’s hands. Handscomb was left wondering what hit him as the ball viciously spun off the rough and came into the batsman, breaching his defence comfortably and hitting the stumps.

Maxwell, though, got a delivery that spun the other way, pitching on middle and leg and clipping the top of off stump. Smith, stranded at the other end, brought up his 20th Test century and the third of this series. He also equaled Alastair Cook’s record for maximum number of centuries by a visiting captain. Smith departed with only a few overs left for the tea break. Rahane, once again, pulled off a stunning take from slip.

Pat Cummins and Wade resurrected the Australian innings with the former in particular showing aggressive intent. The Australia keeper rallied with the tail to score a fighting half-century before having his stumps broken by Jadeja while going for a big sweep. KL Rahul played out one Josh Hazlewood over before stumps.

Brief score:

  • Australia 300 (Steve Smith 111, David Warner 56; Kuldeep Yadav 4/68, Umesh Yadav 2/69) lead India 0/0 by 300 runs
As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.