Dharamsala Test, Day 2, Live Updates: India look to build on advantage

09.40 am: India 9/0 after 3 overs.

Second over of the day and we already have our first alarm. Hazelwood gets some extra bounce, Vijay into the drive... is forced to check his shot. It falls just short of Warner. Hazlewood is getting sharp bounce out of this wicket when he pitches it short — so the batsmen will need to be careful with the pull and the hook shot. Then, on the last ball, Hazelwood pitched it up and Vijay unleashed a beautiful cover drive for 4. Test cricket.

09.30 am: And we are a go. Day 2 begins with Pat Cummins. Murali Vijay is on strike. This first hour promises to be a lot of fun.

When they say Steve Smith is a better batsman than Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/jc5bmNRzRc — Roflindian (@Roflindian) March 25, 2017

09.13 am: VVS Laxman has a look at the pitch and feels that it is still very good for batting.

“It is still very good for batting. As you can see Ashwin and Vijay didn’t get too much turn, only the wrist-spinner did. But for the first hour, the bowlers will get help. Even the Indian bowlers did. So we will need to give the first hour to the bowlers.”

09.05 am: On a day when Kohli carried drinks, Rahane proved that aggression can be purely cricketing too...

“Rahane may not say very much standing in the slips, taped fingers directing the traffic, but the intent with which he plays cricket is a form of aggression that is becoming all too rare in the modern era. With the bat in hand, when he’s wearing whites, Rahane rarely hits a shot in anger, but lurking beneath this polite exterior is a competitor who gives no quarter and asks for none.”

Read Anand Vasu’s piece HERE

08.57 am: Australia have quit the task on their hands but the new ball should help them. India will need to give the first hour to the bowlers.

Deepak Malik/ BCCI/ SPORTZPICS

08.49 am: Young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who on Saturday made a memorable debut with a four-wicket haul against Australia, revealed that legendary Shane Warne taught him to bowl the flipper which he used to get his maiden Test wicket of David Warner



At the start of the Test series in Pune, chief coach Anil Kumble took Kuldeep to Warne for a session and it paid dividends



Asked about the kind of tips he got from Warne, the 22-year-old Kuldeep’s reply brought the house down.



“Did you see the first wicket (that of Warner)? That was not a chinaman. It was a flipper which I learnt from Shane Warne. So learning from Warne and then getting out his countryman is a nice feeling,” Kuldeep replied cheekily as everyone had a hearty laugh.



For Kuldeep, it was a dream come true to meet Warne and talk about the art of spin bowling.



“My idol is Shane Warne and I have followed him since my childhood. I only watch his videos and it was a dream-come-true when I met him. I could not believe I was speaking to my idol and sharing my thoughts on bowling and what all I should be doing. I did exactly what he (Warne) told me to do. He has promised that he will have another session with me in near future,” the youngster said.

Close of play on Day 1: Australia started the day well but it was India who ended the day on top. At lunch on day 1, Australia were sitting pretty on 131-1 at lunch but then things changed drastically. In the post-lunch session, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav — playing his first Test for India — used all his variations to good effect and virtually pulled India back into the match. At tea, Australia were 208-6. Steve Smith worked his way to yet another century against India but his team-mates were not up to the challenge. Matthew Wade led a brief fightback after the break and the Australian innings ended on 300. There is something in the wicket for the bowlers and Day 2 promises to be pretty interesting as well.