India vs Australia 2017

For 'special talent’ Kuldeep Yadav, there could not have been a better debut

The 22-year-old from Kanpur cried after his coach asked him to give up pace for spin. This is his journey.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

There was enough flight on the ball. The perfect ball to drive. It drifted before it hit the surface. The drift forced the batsman to go in pursuit of it and play away from his body. There was a gap between bat and pad. The ball turned back sharply after it pitched. It found the gap. It found timber behind a stunned Peter Hambscomb. It could have spun the other way, but it did not.

Four overs later, a shorter ball pitches on middle and leg. The batsman believes a bread-and-butter flick to the on side should see it off. But, the ball has been delivered with a scrambled seam. It turns towards off, beats a squared up Glen Maxwell and rattles the stumps once again. It could have spun the other way, but it did not.

Kuldeep Yadav was emotional after his extra bounce found David Warner’s edge, which flew straight to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. It was his success for the country. He was ecstatic – fists were pumped, arms were stretched in celebration – after he had packed off Handscomb and Maxwell in quick succession. It was his first day at work for the Indian team, in which he had deflated an Australian line-up that stubbornly snatched a draw at Ranchi. He had a fourth reason to rejoice when he accepted a return catch from Pat Cummins.

By the end of Day 1 in the decider at Dharamsala, India’s first-ever left arm wrist spinner had spun webs of various shapes and sizes around the Australian batsmen. At the start of the day, however, Kuldeep was no certain starter. The visitors could have been spared the bamboozlement, but they were not. The day could have panned out in another way for Steve Smith’s men, but it did not.

The trumpcard that paid off

For the first three Test matches, Kuldeep Yadav had warmed the bench. He seemed out of place, and not of an immediate need to the team. A couple of players were queued up ahead of him to break into the playing XI if the chance came by. They had even called in Mumbai’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer as cover for Virat Kohli, who nursed an injured shoulder. They had an all-rounder in Jayant Yadav as an option too, in case they wanted to strengthen their bowling without weakening their batting much. But in a brave move, the hosts opted for Kuldeep, when their captain was ruled out of the crunch Test. It could have been any other player, but it was not.

After Kuldeep had made Maxwell, fresh from a century in the last Test, look like a tailender, Anil Kumble had come down to the fence to discuss tactics with the 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh. The Indian coach had realised the value Kuldeep had added to India’s attack on the day. An outsider for most of the series, Kuldeep had now turned into India’s trump card.

Kuldeep Yadav soaks in the adulation. Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Kuldeep Yadav soaks in the adulation. Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The 22-year-old from Kanpur had pulled the game back in India’s favour with three wickets in the session after the hosts had endured a horror morning. But he was yet to soak in the impact of his own efforts. When he led the team back to the pavilion at tea, he still seemed uncomfortable doing so.

The fact is that Kuldeep had chosen a grand stage to announce his arrival to world cricket. In the purest form of the game, one which India could ill afford to slip up in, Kuldeep had outshone his more illustrious teammates – World No 1 Ravindra Jadeja and World No 2 R Ashwin. He could have had an ordinary first day at work, but he did not.

From left-arm pace to left-arm spin

But, had it not been for his childhood coach Kapil Pandey, Kuldeep may not have seen this day at all. The youngster idolised the Pakistan legend Wasim Akram and his left-arm pace. The coach, however, realised that he did not have the physique of a pacer, and asked him to switch to spin.

The Kanpur lad detested the change. He even admitted to have cried post the change, but he managed to turn it into the right-handers once he tried his hand at spin. The amount of turn and the unorthodox nature of the turn – left-arm spinners usually turn it away from the right handers, impressed his coach.

Kuldeep with Shane Warne (left) and Anil Kumble (right). Image credit: Kuldeep Yadav/Facebook
Kuldeep with Shane Warne (left) and Anil Kumble (right). Image credit: Kuldeep Yadav/Facebook

Kuldeep was not aware of what “chinaman” bowlers were, but soon realised he had special talent. He found a new idol and decided to watch videos of Shane Warne’s bowling.

The similarity with the Australian spin wizard is glaring – the front arm goes across the forehead in the opposite direction before moving sidewards on the follow-through.

“I have grown-up watching his videos. My coach would tell me to take a cue from where his front foot lands and where his front arm is,” Yadav had once explained to the correspondent during his Under-19 days.

The Warney influence

Chinaman bowling earned Kuldeep immense success in age-group cricket. Life got even better for him when Shane Warne was once present to watch him bowl at the National Cricket Academy.

“After watching me, Warne was very impressed and told me ‘keep adding variations and you will succeed’,” Kuldeep had disclosed then. He took the Australian spin wizard’s advice seriously and honed his game. A few years after the chance meeting, the mystery of Kuldeep’s variations had left the country of Warne’s birth dumbfounded.

“All the success I have had up until now, will only be worth it when I do well for our national team at the highest level,” Kuldeep had mentioned after the 2014 U-19 World Cup.

Three years later, his wish had come to life with success on Test debut. “I am very happy,” said the 22-year-old. “A dream come true for me. In a Test match. Can’t ask for more than this.”

In fact, he may not have been a cricketer had his father not pushed him to take up the sport. Plump as a kid, he was introduced to cricket mainly for fitness reasons. Kuldeep could have been anything but a cricketer, but he was not meant to be.

Rising up the ranks

Once he had chosen cricket as his calling, he has startled batsmen with his art at every stage. He rose swiftly through the age-group teams, was India’s top wicket-taker in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup and broke into the Indian Premier League soon after. He castled Sachin Tendulkar’s stumps as a teenager at a Mumbai Indians net session to earn the batting maestro’s praise. Soon, he was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, for whom he has played a handful of games already.

After an ordinary first first-class season, the 22-year-old was Uttar Pradesh’s leading wicket-taker with 35 wickets in the last Ranji season.

Yet, when Kuldeep was chosen over a specialist batsman, an all-rounder and more experienced bowlers for Dharamsala, it was a gamble. India had gone in with a rookie bowler in place of the injured Kohli – their best batsman – in a game they must win to keep a shock Australia series triumph at bay. By the time stumps were drawn, the gamble India had carried out with a poker face left the visitors bewildered.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.