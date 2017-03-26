India vs Australia 2017

Why it’s time KL Rahul takes a leaf out of Virender Sehwag’s book

For a player of his talent, a half-century should be the starting point, not the final destination.

Surjeet Yadav/IANS

Almost till the 98th ball he faced on the second day in Dharamsala, KL Rahul was looking gorgeous. Yes, there was one dropped chance he offered early on his innings, when an outside edge was shelved by Matt Renshaw, but that comes with the territory of being an opening batsman and facing high-quality fast bowling. You have to ride your luck and make it count.

And till he got his 90, he was. There were beautiful shots, all over the ground. There was calm defence. KL Rahul looked like he could do no wrong.

But things changed almost immediately after he got his half-century, his fifth this series. Edginess crept in. The first ball after he got to the landmark, he pushed outside off and got another edge which fell short. Off the last ball of that over, he went back and cut, only to find a thick inside edge which, thankfully for him, did not rebound towards the stumps.

A matter of time

There were “oohs” and “aahs” around. Immediately the buzz started. The Australians, sensing blood, attacked. The verbals started. Josh Hazlewood squared him up and took his outside edge again. Then Pat Cummins got him to drive uppishly to cover and it did not carry. A fast, pacy bouncer rocketed into his ribs, which he fended away.

You could tell it was a matter of time. Rahul managed to get one more boundary, but Cummins had the last laugh. In the 41st over of India’s innings, Rahul fended away at a bouncer. Cummins told him what he thought of it. The next ball, Cummins gave him some more chin music. Rahul, though, wasn’t going to sway or fend this time and he went for a wild, wild hook. Bad decision. The ball ballooned up and David Warner caught it. Australia had earned that wicket.

It’s becoming a familiar trope now. KL Rahul comes in and looks in pristine form. He’s solid at the start and then starts opening up. He plays his shots and gets past 50. And then something happens to him.

Till he gets to that landmark though, he looks like a million dollars. In Pune, Rahul was the sole batsman who seemed like he could single-handedly take India towards Australia’s total in the first innings. His 97-ball 64 was imperious and yet flung away, in one unbelievable brain fade.

The centuries have dried up

As India floundered again in Bengaluru, KL Rahul held order in a quieter 90, but finally was pushed to desperation as India were bowled for 189. Another 50 followed in the second innings before a wide, loose shot outside off and a Steve Smith ripper sent him back. In Ranchi, Rahul was lazy while getting out of the way of a Pat Cummins bouncer and departed for 67.

The KL Rahul of 2017 is a far cry from the fresh-faced youngster who delighted world with a gritty century in Sydney in 2015. More than two years later, Rahul is a different beast. There is a polish and ruggedness about his batting. No longer is he the nervous youngster in Australia. Bearded and tattooed, he is a confident version of himself. He talks the talk, walks the walk. He can score runs anywhere he wants and he knows it.

And yet, look at the irony. Before this series, people joked that he was either a century man or nothing. He had just one fifty and four centuries. Now the tables have turned. The fifties are coming dime a dozen but the hundreds have dried up.

“There was a time when they said I get past 20, I get a hundred. That was a problem. Now if we get just fifty, that’s a problem,” said KL Rahul, a trifle tongue-in-cheek, after he received his Player of the Match award in Bengaluru.

Unfortunately, it is a problem now.

Rahul needs to kick on

For one thing, the 24-year-old is arguably the most talented player in this Indian batting line up, save for Virat Kohli. And for such a batsman, a fifty is too less. A half-century should be the starting point, not the final destination.

Think about it. In a One-Day International or a Twenty20, quickfire fifties often get the job done. But in Tests, they’re criminal. You do all the hard work. You set the foundation, you get to terms with the pitch, the conditions. And then you throw it away. The complete antithesis of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Sure, KL Rahul is no Pujara temperamentally. So it would be unwise to ask him to become a batsman like Pujara or England’s Alastair Cook, if you may. But that doesn’t mean an aggressive batsman can’t get the big daddy hundreds. And if KL Rahul needs inspiration, he just has to look at a certain Virender Sehwag.

Like Rahul, Sehwag was flamboyant and aggressive, perhaps even more so. He was also an opener. But there was one distinctive quality about the Delhi dasher: when he got going, he was in for the long haul. His numbers embody just that fact: two triple centuries, three double centuries and eight scores above 150.

Rahul’s problems aren’t technical. He is as good a batsman as you’ll ever see. They’re mental. And they can be worked on. But Rahul needs to first recognise this. And then have a good long hard talk with himself. Because even he’ll agree, he’s much too good to get just a fifty and throw his wicket away.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.