formula one

It's game on between Ferrari and Mercedes, and other talking points from the Australian GP

Sebastian Vettel's win in the first race of the season signals a possible challenge to Mercedes’ dominance after three seasons.

Brandon Malone/Reuters

The 2017 Australian Grand Prix proved to be everything we were hoping for – a cracker of a race with an unexpected result. The new regulations ensured that Mercedes were toppled from the top by a resurgent Ferrari. As expected, we did not see much overtaking (none of the top five drivers completed an overtake) but yet, there was no dearth of battles up and down the order. Minor glitches aside (the season began with an aborted start, imagine that!) it was a super start to the season.

Here are the main talking points.

Mercedes vs Ferrari, game on!

The highlight of the Australian Grand Prix was that Ferrari toppled Mercedes from the top step of the podium – signaling a possible challenge to Mercedes’ dominance after three seasons. Sebastian Vettel was able to match Lewis Hamilton’s pace right from the start and eventually crossed the line nearly 10 seconds in front of Hamilton. Did Mercedes make a strategy error by pitting early? Ferrari will be relieved to know that, for once, it’s not them making the strategic errors.

Vettel’s win has given the team plenty to cheer about, after a win-less season in 2016. It’s also the team’s first victory at Australia in 10 years. Surely, a lot of fans were celebrating when the iconic German + Italian anthem combination played at Albert Park, reminiscing the Michael Schumacher era.

Despite Mercedes scoring a double podium finish (Hamilton in P2 and Bottas in P3), they will surely not be pleased with the outcome in Australia. Toto Wolff’s reaction when Vettel took track position over Hamilton was telling – angrily banging his table with his fist. Historically speaking, the winner in Australia has usually gone on to become the world champion. Psychologically, it’s given the team a huge boost to know they can beat the champions, Mercedes. To know whether we truly have a season-long battle between Ferrari and Mercedes, we’ll have to watch a few more races.

Raikkonen and Bottas need to buck up

While their respective teammates battled for victory, it was a largely average show by Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen. Even though Bottas finished in P3 (not too far behind Hamilton), he struggled to match his teammate’s pace through the weekend. Niki Lauda said he performed similarly to Rosberg and that the retired reigning champion would have gotten a similar result, which sounds ominous for his future at Mercedes. If Bottas wants to cement his place in the team, he needs to be looking to fight Hamilton on track. Speaking of Rosberg, he surely seemed to be having the last laugh about his former teammate’s fate at the race.

Disappointing show from Red Bull

The runners up of the 2016 Constructors’ Championship had a disappointing start to the season. Homeboy Daniel Ricciardo crashed out in qualifying and suffered an electronics issue on his sighting lap a few minutes before the start of the race. But hats off to the Red Bull Racing team for managing to get his car out on track, even if it was two laps after the start. He retired mid-race, obviously disappointed (and possibly headed off to the newly constructed Shoey Bar at the circuit to drown his sorrows).

Max Verstappen, although managing a fifth-place finish, had a largely quiet race. Worryingly for the team, he finished close to 30 seconds behind Vettel, making us wonder how long would it take for Red Bull to catch up with Ferrari and Mercedes. Despite that, Verstappen’s racing spirit shone through – he was heard asking his team over radio how much quicker he needed to go to match the fastest lap.

We had a glimpse of the Verstappen we love from last season when he attempted to pass Kimi Raikkonen for P4 in the first corner. Moreover, Verstappen’s ability to show up in the strangest of race situations played out again when then-race leader Hamilton emerged from the pits behind him. Hamilton’s inability to overtake Verstappen cost him the race.

The midfield battle

It’s safe to say that the midfield battle is going to be a slugfest all season long. Force India, last year’s fourth-place finishers, had a solid double-points finish, with Sergio Perez in P7 and Esteban Ocon in P10 (his first points finish of his career). Ocon made everyone sit up and take notice his spectacular overtaking move on Fernando Alonso, while Nico Hulkenberg also tried his luck to make it a three car side-by-side situation.

Williams scored good points thanks to Felipe Massa coming home in P6, while Lance Stroll failed to finish the race. A lot has been said about 18-year-old Stroll, who has had some spectacular crashes on track in the last several weeks. Stroll managed to record seven overtakes in the race, despite overtaking being seen as difficult this season, but surely needs some strong points finishes to prove his critics wrong. Williams will also be counting on Stroll to deliver points and help them cement their Constructors standing.

Torro Rosso will be pleased with their double points finish (P7 and P8) but no doubt they’ll be looking to work their way up the order. After a good show in qualifying, it was heartbreak for Haas as both their cars failed to finish the race.

Encouraging signs from McLaren

It is debatable whether McLaren will be pleased with the outcome of their race weekend or not. Alonso managed to nearly complete the entire race distance, but with just a few laps to go, he had to retire. Vandoorne finished the race but in last place. McLaren’s performance leaves a lot to be desired, but it is yet encouraging to know that they’re not firmly at the back of the grid. Alonso signed off the race weekend saying that it was one of the best races he’s ever had – you’ve got to feel for the man.

In two weeks, the action will shift to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix. Will Hamilton bounce back, or will Ferrari announce their arrival with a second victory? And will Red Bull Racing’s pace and fortunes change?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.