Plan to stop Ajinkya Rahane from sweeping worked, says Nathan Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, on Sunday, revealed his plan to stop stand-in India skipper Ajinkya Rahane from sweeping during the second day’s play in Dharamsala, PTI reported.

Lyon (4/67) starred with the ball for the visitors after KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara’s fifties put India in comfortable position at Lunch. Lyon outfoxed Rahane, who edged the ball to Australia captain Steve Smith for 46.

“It was a bit of a tactic. If you looked at the way the Indians have been playing me, especially Ajinkya, he has been sweeping me a lot. My plan was to come over the wicket and try and get him not to sweep me so that I can I can bring my stock ball to be more effective. It worked well. I spoke to Steve Smith about that at tea and was happy with the way it came out in the end,” Lyon said.

Lyon stated that he was happy with the manner in which the day panned out for his side, “I reckon it is an unbelievable feeling to be pretty evenly poised after day two. I know we probably left a few run out there but to have India 248 for 6 after a pretty good day in the field, I am quite happy to be honest,” he said. “Coming over here, everyone wrote us off and to be in this position in the last Test, one-all and pressure slightly on India is fantastic,” Lyon added.

Familiar pitch..

Lyon observed that the Dharamsala pitch was similar to a deck Down Under, with the bounce at the HPCA stadium allowing him to attack the batsmen with the help of close-catching fielders,

“After bowling a couple of overs before lunch, I sat down and thought about what it [pitch] is similar to and it was closer to a home wicket where I can try and generate the bounce. Bounce is my biggest weapon by virtue of which I am getting guys caught at bat-pad and slips”

“I went back to knowing how I bowl, which is probably the best way. Just backing my skill and enjoy the challenge of playing the best side in the world in their home conditions,” Lyon said.

The 29-year-old also thinks that chasing in the fourth innings would prove to be a tough ask for India, “Hopefully, it’s going to be a massive challenge for them, but that really depends on how long we bat for and how many runs we can set them,” he said. But whatever we set India, that’s going to have to be enough for us. We believe we’re good enough. It’s going to be good fun and a good challenge for us,” Lyon added.