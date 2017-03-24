Fourth Test, Day 3, Live Updates: Can Saha, Jadeja give India the lead?

1011 IST: India 271/6 (99.2 overs)

India trail by 29 runs

And that is the 50-run partnership between Saha and Jadeja. It has taken them 17.1 overs and they are clearly growing in confidence. Saha, now, also has a 1000 runs in Test cricket at a healthy average of 33. Perfect start to the day for India.

Jadeja and Saha have seen thru testing half hour. Pressure now on Aus. Could soon turn into a leather hunt.. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 27, 2017

1009 IST: India 269/6 (99.0 overs)

India trail by 31 runs

And of course, Sri Jadeja has no respect for the spinners. Lyon back into the attack and Jadeja launched his sixth delivery into the stands for his third six of the innings. The partnership is already worth 48 runs.

1004 IST: India 260/6 (98.0 overs)

India trail by 40 runs

The DRS is currently not available in the Test due to a technical issue (power failure) and the players have been informed. Ball tracking is unavailable while Snicko is working just fine.

0955 IST: India 257/6 (96.0 overs)

India trail by 43 runs

Slow and steady. Nothing crazy at the moment. Jadeja seems to be settling in and Saha is looking sorted as well. But how much longer before ‘Sir’ decided to take on the bowlers?

Meanwhile, a splendid piece in the Sydney Morning Herald: Does cricket really need to continue using the term ‘chinaman’

0945 IST: India 254/6 (94.0 overs)

India trail by 46 runs

While the focus seems to be on Jadeja — who is playing and missing and in between hammering wonderful straight drives for four off Cummins, one can’t afford to not look at the contribution of Saha — who has almost made us not miss Dhoni. Of course, there are the horrible DRS reviews but other than that, Saha has had a stellar series — with the bat and behind the stumps too.

Very impressed with both wicketkeepers in this series as it's been really tough conditions. Saha & Wade 👏🏻👏🏻Agree ? @Iheals @ProCricketLive — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 27, 2017

0932 IST: India 248/6 (92.0 overs)

First ball, play and miss, Australians appeal and the umpire gives Jadeja out. Jadeja immediately calls for a review. The third umpire gives him not out. Clear daylight between ball and bat. Replays show the bat hit the back pad. Five balls into the first over, Jadeja still hadn’t got bat on ball.

Really thought Jadeja would've reviewed crossing swords, what a comedown#INDvsAUS — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 27, 2017

"They bowled with pace and venom," said Rahul about the morning's passage of play. "It was the toughest session of Test cricket in my career. They put us under pressure, and these are the sessions to grind out and see off. Runs can come later on."

Here is Angikaar Choudhury's piece on why the Indian opener needs to find a way to make his starts count:

“Think about it. In a One-Day International or a Twenty20, quickfire fifties often get the job done. But in Tests, they’re criminal. You do all the hard work. You set the foundation, you get to terms with the pitch, the conditions. And then you throw it away. The complete antithesis of Cheteshwar Pujara.”

At close of play on Day 2

Australia: 300

India: 248/6 (91.0 ov)

India trail by 52 runs with 4 wickets in hand.

The match couldn’t be more evenly poised at the start of Day 3 of the last Test of this fascinating series. India looked like they had things well under control until Nathan Lyon took four wickets in a stunning spell, stunning because the wicket seemed to have little for finger spinners. But Australia were also very tight with their lines and lengths throughout the day — it helped them claw their way back into the game, time and again. Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke, now in the commentary box, kept talking about how India’s defensive approach might come back to hurt them and some might argue, that is precisely what happened.