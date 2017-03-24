India vs Australia 2017

'Once you lose and are free, we will have dinner together': Ravindra Jadeja on the Wade sledge

The all-rounder was embroiled in a heated verbal duel with wicket-keeper during his 63-run knock that turned the tide for India.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ravindra Jadeja’s played a vital knock of 63 runs on Monday that put India in the driver’s seat, before their bowlers bundled out Australia to put them on verge of victory. His 96-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha for the seventh wicket helped India get a thin lead and turned the tide in the hosts’ favour.

It did not take long the sledging to commence. Jadeja was soon embroiled in a verbal duel with Australia wicket-keeper Mathew Wade. Asked about the heated exchange after the day, Jadeja revealed it wasn’t all very serious.

“We all know what happens. I just told him, once you lose and are free, we will have dinner together,” Jadeja told reporters.

Jadeja was ticked off after Wade apparently questioned Jadeja’s role in the Indian team. “If you will start it…I will give it back to you,” Jadeja was heard telling Wade.

Having taken 25 wickets and scored two half-centuries in the ongoing Test series against Australia, Jadeja said he was happy to have finally done well in the Test format.

“It’s a good feeling that I am doing well in Test matches,” Jadeja said. “I have done well in ODIs in the past but this year, I have done well in Test matches also. So there’s satisfaction now that I am suitable for both (longer and shorter) formats,” added Jadeja after India were 19/0 at stumps on chasing a target of 106.

“Your confidence increases inherently and now I can back myself as a longer version player. And this shoulder (pointing at it) is on auto-mode and everything is happening automatically.”

“Yes, it was a tough situation in the morning, as there was seam and bounce in the wicket. There fast bowlers were bowling at 140 plus speed. I have seen these kind of situations in Test cricket but today I realised what exactly people mean when they talk about challenges of Test cricket.”

‘Feels good that people say I am one of the responsible players of this team.’

Jadeja is in contention to win the Man of the Series award, but for him the praises earned from his teammates and former players are more valuable.

“It feels good that people say that I am one of the responsible players of this team. Someone, who can perform in any situation across all departments of the game,” he said.

“If someone works hard, it is with an aim to become a valuable player. My biggest achievement more than any award, is contributing in a winning cause for my team.”

Jadeja admitted that a lead of 32 runs was very crucial as it allowed the bowlers to attack the Aussie batsmen with a free mind.

“Sometimes even a 32-run lead is big enough with uneven bounce and when the ball is swinging and deviating after hitting the cracks. And if you see they had three out within score of 30, so it was a crucial lead,” he said.

“We were not afraid as we were not on the back foot. In this scenario, one can bowl with a free mind, not thinking about pressure. You can be bindaas (carefree).

Jadeja felt that Aussie pacers were bowling as good as the Indians but they weren’t as lucky as lot of balls flew past the edge.

“There wasn’t much of a difference as there pacers like ours were bowling in good areas but sometimes good deliveries miss the edge and at times there are deliveries that can induce an edge. Today with Warner, it was a straight delivery that he edged. That was the breakthrough we needed.

“We already had an upper hand with 32-run lead. The momentum shifted in our favour. We were positive after tea that there will be a turnaround. All the bowlers performed collectively.”

‘Had planned to go for big shots after taking total to 300’

The 28-year-old took on Patrick Cummins during the opening session as he knew that he had to get the team closer to that Australian total.

“We were almost close to their score and we needed quick runs. After me and (Wriddhiman) Saha, we didn’t have too much of batting left. We were discussing that we will have to make bulk of the runs in our partnership,” Jadeja said.

“When I went in, I discussed with Saha that our target would be to get as close to 300 as possible. If we are there till 300, we can go for big shots.”

He was also happy that the DRS factor was out of his way off the very first ball in the day.

“Good that it happened in the very first ball as then it’s just out of your way and there’s no disturbance. I was sure that there wasn’t any edge. I just told Saha that it’s a bit tough situation but we will have to play it out.”

Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav got a few short balls and Jadeja attributed it to the frustration on the part of Aussie bowlers that they could not get wickets.

“Look, when there guys were bowling bouncers at our No’s 10 and 11 — we were already in a good position, so it didn’t matter. They were venting their frustration as we were already ahead in the game.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.