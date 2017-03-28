Australia captain Steve Smith, on Tuesday, apologised for letting his “emotions slip” during the aggressively-contested Test series against India, saying that he was in his “own bubble” at times, reported PTI.

“At times I have been in my own bubble and have let my emotions slip. I apologise for that,” Smith said at the post-match press conference, which India won 2-1 to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy with an eight-wicket win at Dharamsala.

The series had its fair share of controversies, starting with Smith infamous ‘brain-fade’ episode at Benglauru, where he was caught on camera seeking clues from the dressing room while taking a DRS call. The incident snowballed into a massive furore after Indian captain Virat Kohli stopped just short of calling Smith a cheat.

The hostilities didn’t there as the players from the two sides had regular on-field run-ins. Smith, though, was gracious in defeat and lauded India for their dominance despite Australia’s resolute show.

“[It was a] magnificent series. One of the best I have been a part of. Credit to India, they are a fantastic cricket side, particularly in their backyard. If you give them a sniff, they will take that,” the Australian skipper said.

Before the start of the series, many predicted the Smith-led young Australian side to be whitewashed by the Indians, “For Australia, this is the toughest conditions for us. To challenge them so much, I am proud. A lot of people wrote us off. They said it was going to be a 4-0 whitewash. I am proud of the way we have competed. We have probably let a few moments slip,” Smith said.

Reflecting on where the match was lost, the No 1 ranked Test batsman pointed as Australia’s collapse with the bat in the second innings. India pacer Umesh Yadav, who put in an inspired display with the ball was also singled out for praise, “Against India you can’t do that. The middle session yesterday, when you lose five for 70, you put yourself behind. Credit to India. Umesh (Yadav) was fantastic. They have all been fantastic,” he said.

Smith also words of praise the HPCA Stadium, which hosted it’s first Test, “What an amazing ground. The wicket was a good one. Pace and bounce, that’s what we like. It suited spinners as well. If you are willing to bat time, you can get runs,” he said.