In a show of defiance, the existing office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India have told the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators that the Special General Meeting to be held on April 9 would go ahead as scheduled, PTI reported.

In a point-by-point reply to the seven-point “dos and don’ts” sent to them two days ago, the trio of office bearers – after a meeting with the CoA on Tuesday – have also said that as per the order of the Supreme Court on January 2, they are required to carry out their duties that are stipulated in the “Rules and Regulations of the BCCI”.

The office bearers who have sent the reply after meeting two members of the CoA – Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji – and BCCI’s CEO Rahul Johri were senior vice president CK Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

“As per the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated the 2nd January 2017, the elected office bearers are required to carry out their duties,” the trio stated in their reply to the CoA. “With regard to the request for change in date of the SGM made in today’s meeting as well as in the subsequent email, the same can hardly be effected by us in view of the nature of the requisition by a majority of the General Body and its notice having already been issued to over three dozen members. However, all arrangements for attending the meeting via Video Conferencing will be made for all members of the CoA in case any one of them is not able to attend the meeting in person.”

The letter concludes by saying, “Our intention is to work with the CoA in an amicable and constructive manner whilst exercising our duties. As discussed with you earlier today, we shall be working with you in the best interests of the BCCI.”