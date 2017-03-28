India captain Virat Kohli may miss the start of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League as he races against time to recover from a shoulder injury, PTI reported. Kohli, who is also the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise, hurt his right shoulder while diving to stop a boundary during the drawn third Test against Australia in Ranchi. He sat out the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala, which India won by eight wickets to seal the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

“It’s still a few weeks to go before I can be 100% on the field,” Kohli said on Tuesday. “But these things happen in your career. Got to take it in my stride and move forward.” Kohli, 28, added that his shoulder was taking a while to heal because it was not a simple stress injury, but an impact injury.

The IPL starts on April 5, with RCB playing defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener. Bangalore has made it to three IPL finals but lost each time.