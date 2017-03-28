Harsha Bhogle could return to cricket commentary after the broadcasters of the Indian Premier League hinted that he would be seen in action during the 10th edition of the T20 tournament, PTI reported.

“It’s our intention to get him back in the studio,” Prasana Krishnan, EVP and business head, sports cluster Sony Pictures Networks India, said. “However, we have some paperwork formalities lef,t but in all likelihood we may see him doing commentary in the upcoming IPL.”

Bhogle has spent nearly a year away from the commentary box after his alleged stand-off with the erstwhile BCCI administration. It was reported that Bhogle’s criticism of India’s performance was not well received by team officials. He was subsequently left out from the commentary team of the BCCI and last year’s IPL. But with a new administration in place at the BCCI, there seems to be a change in fortune for Bhogle.