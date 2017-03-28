Lionel Messi has been suspended for four games for insulting the assistant referee during Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Chile last week, Fifa informed.

The star striker will now miss his side’s qualifier against Bolivia to be held later on Tuesday. The remainder of the sanction will be served over Argentina’s subsequent World Cup qualifying matches.

Messi is alleged to have hurled insults in the direction of Brazilian assistant referee Dewson Silva, that included comments about his mother.

The Barcelona forward was caught on video hurling the abuse after an officiating decision that went against Argentina.

While the incident was not included in the referee’s report, Fifa initiated investigation after the video emerged. Messi had even refused to shake the official’s hand after the end of the game that saw Argentina win 1-0.

Argentina are placed third in the Conmebol qualification process and remain in contention for an automatic qualification. But with only four teams heading directly to Russia 2018, the contest against Bolivia was crucial as just three points separate sixth-placed Chile and Uruguay in second.