Heavy rain washed out the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, in a match that saw Kusal Mendis score his maiden century before Taskin Ahmed claimed a hat-trick.

Taskin’s feat helped Bangladesh dismiss Sri Lanka for 311 runs in 49.5 overs at Dambulla on Tuesday. However, Bangladesh could not start their innings due to the incessant rain, which eventually led to the match being abandoned without the second innings.

The wash-out also means Bangladesh, who won the first match by 90 runs on Saturday, cannot lose the three-match ODI series.

Earlier, Mendis scored 102 off 107 balls, setting the base for the hosts, before Taskin pegged the game back in the dying overs at the Rangiri International Stadium. The pacer got centurion Mendis first, having him caught of his own bowling. He then removed Asela Gunuratne (39), Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep in the final over to complete his hat-trick, finishing with figures of 4-47. Taskin is the fifth Bangladeshi bowler to claim a hat-trick.