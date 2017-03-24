Steve Smith vs Rahane and Ashwin: The really awkward Rising Pune Supergiant dressing room

Virat Kohli had a chance to settle things but when he decided that friendship was off the table with the Aussies, he put some of his team-mates in a really awkward position. Prime among them will be Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin – who will have to play under Steve Smith’s captaincy at Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League.

Just after Rahane and KL Rahul had taken India to a memorable series triumph over the Aussies, Steve Smith – the enfant terrible of Australian cricket – had finally climbed down and asked India’s stand-in skipper whether the hosts wanted to join the visitors for a drink.

“I said (to Rahane) see you next week, he’s in my team for the IPL,” Smith told ABC Grandstand.

“I asked if he wanted us to come in for a drink being at the end of the series. He said he’d get back to me. With Ajinkya, we get on well. He’s in my IPL team so I’ll be with him for the next few weeks,” he said.

Rahane’s reply was, ‘I’ll get back to you.’

Smith, though, didn’t really have to wait that long. Virat Kohli’s tirade in last press conference ensured there was little doubt in what India’s answer was going to be.

Prior to the first Test in Pune, Kohli spoke warmly of the tourists’ players, saying he was “really good friends with all these guys off the field”.

But asked after Tuesday’s eight-wicket win in Dharamsala if that was still the case, he said: “No, it has changed. You won’t hear me say that ever again.”

According to The Australian, the Australian team was left hanging, as the Indian team went on the field to play football, took photographs and then left the ground.

Some might argue that what happens on the field, should remain on it. Virat Kohli obviously doesn’t believe in it and that is his decision but by imposing his views on the rest of the team, he’s put them in a bit of a spot.

Can Ashwin and Rahane go have a drink with Smith once they leave the Indian dressing room? Can they give Smith a few vital clues about how to captain in Indian conditions? Can they be friends?

Ashwin and Rahane are professionals – they will give it their best shot but as senior members, they will also be expected to offer opinion on the tactics the team will employ but if they are consciously holding back, then will it be unfair on RSP?

To his credit, Smith apologised for his behavior more than once after the series ended

Of course, RSP have the option to give the captaincy to Rahane. That would be a pretty interesting twist. The Mumbai star showed himself to be a pretty capable leader at Dharamsala and given his knowledge of local conditions, it might even seem like the right choice to make. But then, Smith might feel slighted.

Glenn Maxwell and David Warner will also face similar issues as they head the Kings XI Punjab and Hyderabad Sunrisers squads. Kohli, on the other hand, will only have to contend with a retired Shane Watson and Travis Head.

All in all, it will make for some pretty interesting moments in the IPL – both on the field and in the dressing room.