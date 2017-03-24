India vs Australia 2017

Darren Lehmann has high praise for Australia and 'Bradman-like' Steve Smith despite series loss

The coach has seen Australia through the 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka and home loss to South Africa before the overhaul.

Ishara S Kodikara/AFP

Australia’s coach Darren Lehmann has seen his team through both troubling waters and relatively grassy pastures this season. From the 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka in August last year to narrowly losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, it has been a winding journey.

The turnaround started in the third match of the series against South Africa, which they lost 2-1. During the series, after the losses in the first two Tests, the team went into an overhaul with as many as five players being sacked and replaced mid-series. Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb are the finds from that overhaul. After that, Lehmann and Steve Smith lead Australia to a 3-0 win over Pakistan before winning the first Test in India by a whopping 333 runs. And the former Australian batsman has had his role to play in the change.

Lehmann is understandably proud of the team’s efforts. “They have been excellent. There have been difficult conditions there is no doubt about it. They haven’t whinged once, they’ve been just getting on with the game. they’ve copped a lot from Indian media and that’s just the way it is over here. I’ve been pleased the way they have handled it,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. This was indeed a creditable performance by an Australian team that was almost written off even before they came to India, after the series loss in Sri Lanka in similar conditions.

He heaped praise on captain Smith, calling him “Bradman-like.” “He’s been brilliant. He’s been unbelievable. He’s been Bradman-like with the bat but all the stuff behind the scenes has been exceptional. Really pleased for him and what he’s brought to the team as a leader. The way they’ve gone about it has been impressive,” he added.

The coach also believed that Smith had the ability to go beyond the likes of of Michael Clarke, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor, both as captain and batsman.

“He helps support staff out. Behind the scenes, he’s into it every day, making sure everyone is okay. He’s a different leader to Michael [Clarke], to Ricky, to Taylor, to Waugh. And he’s working out his own identity as a captain. Everyone is proud of him. So pleased with where he is going. He’ll just get better and better,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

Lehmann also had glowing praise for Australia’s No 1 spinner Nathan Lyon, who he had previously asked to step up after Australia’s whitewash in Sri Lanka.

“He was fantastic. I actually think his day two bowling (in Dharamsala where he bagged 5-92) was the best I have ever seen him bowl for Australia,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia after the series. “It’s a big call when someone has got 8-50 and (7-94) the previous tour.”But the way he’s changed. He’s changed his variation. I think he has been brilliant this tour.”

Lyon claimed 19 wickets in the series, at an average of about 25, including a record best haul of 8 for 50 in the second Test at Bengaluru.

