More Umesh Yadav plays, easier for him to maintain fitness: Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan termed Umesh Yadav’s contribution in India’s successful home Test season as “tremendous” suggesting that there is no substitute to playing matches maintaining proper workload during training sessions, PTI reported.

“In India’s home season, spinners played the main role but the supporting role of fast bowlers was tremendous,” said Zaheer, who will lead the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

“When you play bowlers, who are consistently clocking 140 kmph, you get some benefits. Umesh has had a tremendous season as he can reverse the ball. When the ball gets old, you need bowlers who have pace to reverse the ball,” he added.

The Indian pacer played a key role in India’s 2-1 win over Australia. He has bowled a staggering 355 plus overs.

Zaheer was asked about the kind of workload Umesh would have after bowling nearly 356 overs in this season of Tests.

Earlier on Friday, reports suggested that Umesh, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, would miss the opening stages of the tournament after being advised to rest by BCCI’s medical staff.

“You don’t have control over injuries. All you can do is prepare as best as you can for the matches. Personally, when I was playing, I preferred to play more and more matches.

“When you are in rhythm, you can maintain workload during practice and looking at that - someone like Umesh, he is not going to realise when 20 overs have gone by. That’s the beauty of bowling fitness. With all bowlers playing Test matches and some level of cricket, it is easier in terms of bowling fitness. So more you bowl, better you will get. I always endorse match practice is best practice,” the veteran of 95 Tests said.

Would only comment on Yadav after talking to BCCI: KKR CEO

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said that the franchise were still waiting for an official directive from the BCCI after reports emerged that Umesh would be unavailable for the opening stages of the IPL.

“There’s nothing official that I have heard so far,” Mysore said. “I also read the reports. Until, I hear something official from BCCI, there’s nothing we can comment on,” he added.

“If there’s any truth, a statement should come out soon. I also read a couple of days ago that there’s some ‘workload management’... But we are not aware of any such (BCCI) directive, it may be a figment of somebody’s imagination.”

“He’s a top player (Yadav), let’s wait and see what comes out officially. Then we can comment something concrete without being speculative,” Mysore added.