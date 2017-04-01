The Field Interview

‘I find India’s obsession with quadrennial sports events amusing’: The Pankaj Advani interview

The 16-time world champion asked how sporting greatness can be measured based on a once-in-a-four-year performance.

by 
Bengaluru: Pankaj Advani of India âduring BSF World Billiards Championship in 500 long-up format, in Bengaluru on Dec 7, 2016. (Photo: IANS) | IANS

Pankaj Advani is a massive fan of Roger Federer, and like all hardcore fans of the tennis star, is ecstatic about his resurgence. However, unlike most other fans, Advani is in a unique position to provide insight into what it takes for a top athlete to climb back to the top of their sport, after repeated setbacks. After all, the 16-time world champion in billiards and snooker has been in similar situations, and found his way back to the summit of his sport.

“It is wonderful to see him play so well again, Federer has achieved a lot,” Advani said in a chat with Scroll.in. “I am also at a stage where I have established myself and won so many titles over a period of time. But it is about reinventing yourself, and that’s what Federer has been able to do so well. As an athlete there is no end to learning and improving and evolving. Beyond the titles and fame, it’s also a feeling of fulfillment that you get when you are still improving and realising your complete potential. There are so many things you learn from watching these top athletes perform, it’s amazing what great ambassadors of their sport they are.”

Speaking of being ambassadors of a sport, Advani is often the sole flag bearer for cue sports in India. He has single-handedly achieved so much in both billiards and snooker, it’s hard to imagine any upcoming player matching up to that.

Future of cue sports in India

“It makes me nervous [and] at the same time it is a privilege to be flying that flag high,” Advani said. However, he insisted he is not the only one and that he has learnt not to take his place for granted as there are several talented Indian players in the two cue sports.

“There are a lot of other players and they have achieved quite a bit, but then a lot of people say that Pankaj has set the benchmark and I don’t think that it is fair to them because everyone realizss their potential in their own time,” Advani said.

“In billiards, there is Dhwaj Haria from Gujarat, who reached the semi-finals of the World Championship last year and then there is Shrikrishna from Tamil Nadu. In snooker, we have quite a few youngsters as well, such as Ishpreet Chadha from Bombay. Give them a good three years and they will be champions,” he added.

Talking about the women in the sport, he was all praise for Vidya Pillai, who recently won the silver at the World Championships. “Vidya Pillai deserves all the accolades that come her way,” Advani said. “She has reached the final once before she has won lots of medals internationally, so she’s highly accomplished. It’s unfortunate that she lost [on the gold] because she was almost there, but I am sure we will have ladies world champion as well very soon.”

Play

In a field where most athletes choose to pick one out of billiards and snooker after the initial years, Advani has managed to be consistent champion in both. How exactly does he manage to balance both sports, after all this time?

“Billiards is my wife, snooker is my mistress,” Advani said, adding that he is never going to choose between the two sports. “Earlier, I achieved a lot in billiards, then I gave most of my time to snooker in the last few years, and now I am at the stage where I want to balance both,” he added.

Advani is evidently very passionate about his sport, but being a non-Olympic sport, billiards and snooker have never quite attracted many eyeballs or investment. Advani himself is barely seen in any advertisements despite being one of India’s most consistently performing athletes. In fact, not enough people might even recall Advani or the sport he plays, even if seen in an endorsement.

These are uncomfortable questions, yet Advani was straightforward in his response, even going into detail about the various off-field issues surrounding sport in India.

“If it’s not on television, how do you expect people to know about the sport,” was Advani’s counter-question. And a very valid one at that. Most people in India, even if they could tell you who Pankaj Advani is, might not be able to tell you the difference between billiards and snooker – two different sports played in the same setting. But without the sports being televised, very few people would be able to access it.

Need for televised coverage

“The Federation needs to do a lot more,” he said. “They need to educate the people, they need to get it on television. Once the sport is on television, people will understand the difference. It will not happen overnight, it has to be shown to millions of people on television.”

This lack of visual coverage is also the answer to the original question – why Pankaj Advani, the multiple world, Asian and national champion, is not a brand like several other prominent Indian sports stars. “Obviously, I understand that our sport is not on television, that’s the reason why you would probably not see me in on television that often,” he replied.

One of the ways to bring cue sports to television is through the league format. Recently, there has been a marked increase in the number of sports having India-based leagues and a subsequent increase in its popularity. Take the Pro-Kabaddi League and the Kabaddi World Cup for example. But can there be a league for billiards or snooker?

“There might be one soon,” Advani revealed, saying that it is the federation who should be asked the question. But when it happens, the poster boy for cue sports in India will definitely be a part of it.

“I feel that it is also my job to introduce people to the sport and inspire them,” he said. “I like explaining the difference between the two, as the ambassador of the sport it is also my duty to tell the people that billiards is played with three balls, snooker is played with 22 balls, the basic difference between both games,” he added.

But will this potential league be able to build an audience on the often sport-saturated Indian TV? Cue sports are not as action-oriented as many of the other on-field sports, and that can be a prospective drawback for television.

“I think there will be audience because the format is very exciting. It’s a six-red format in snooker, not the traditional 15 red – crisp and unpredictable,” he responded. “There are so many snooker parlours where the sport is played, it needs to be packaged and shown to the people – this is how it’s played, these are the top players, this is the format – short and sweet, finishing the match in one one-an-half hours,” he suggested.

This brings us to another uncomfortable area – how there is no regular visibility for sports, even the ones on television, unless it’s a periodic, multi-nation competition. Advani said that he found India’s obsession with quadrennial sporting events amusing. “Our focus as a nation when it comes to sport is all about cricket and Olympics,” he said. “I am not saying this with any bitterness and negativity, I am just stating a fact. We need to understand that if we really want consistent achievers in Indian sport, then we need to start consistently following sport. I find our obsession with quadrennial events amusing. We measure sporting greatness based on a once-in-a-four-year performance, but actually greatness has to be measured over a period of time, tournament after tournament, year after year.”

Athletes get distracted with all the focus on them during the Olympics, Advani said. “Only during the Olympics, we develop this craze around the athletes who are going there – the incentives are so huge, there is so much at stake for these athletes. The same athletes go on to World Championships, perform and win gold medals. What happens to them during Olympics? There is too much of a spotlight which they are not used to for three-and-a-half years before and after the Olympics, and it gets too distracting.”

Advani also went on to make a case for non-Olympic sports which tend to get lost unless there is a major championship victory. “Why differentiate between Olympic and non-Olympic sports? It’s not like we are working any less. We are working as hard as any other sportsperson in the country and we respect every sport for what it is. Let’s just appreciate every sport for what it is, whether it’s in the Olympics or Asian Games or not.”

The weightage given to quadrennial events gives rise to another uncomfortable question – that of national awards, and one could say that Advani answered that with a straight cue. For context, Advani, who won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna back in 2006, was not considered for the Padma awards this year and he had quite a bit to say about it on Twitter.

“I didn’t get the Padma Bhushan this year after breaking all sorts of records and winning 16 World titles. I don’t know what the basis is for these awards,” he said. “I remember when I got the Khel Ratna it was very simple: They said you have ‘X’ number of points because you won the Asian Championships and the World Billiards Championship. I was the clear-cut winner, although there were heavyweights like Rahul Dravid and Mahesh Bhupathi who were contenders as well. Now, I don’t know whether it is based on popularity, or whether it is based on what.”

Awards are but a small part of the recognition to spread the sports culture he talked about. Bringing the sport to the audience through television seems like a good start. “It’s got the potential to be an exciting and visually appealing sport. The television coverage, once it happens, it will change a lot of things for us,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Top picks, best deals and all that you need to know for the Amazon Great Indian Festival

We’ve done the hard work so you can get right to what you want amongst the 40,000+ offers across 4 days.

Shutterstock

The Great Indian Festival (21st-24th September) by Amazon is back and it’s more tempting than ever. This edition will cater to everyone, with offers on a range of products from electronics, home appliances, apparel for men and women, personal care, toys, pet products, gourmet foods, gardening accessories and more. With such overwhelming choice of products and a dozen types of offers, it’s not the easiest to find the best deals in time to buy before your find gets sold out. You need a strategy to make sure you avail the best deals. Here’s your guide on how to make the most out of the Great Indian Festival:

Make use of the Amazon trio – Amazon Prime, Amazon Pay and Amazon app

Though the festival officially starts on 21st, Amazon Prime members will have early access starting at 12 noon on 20th September itself, enabling them to grab the best deals first. Sign up for an Amazon Prime account to not miss out on exclusive deals and products. Throughout the festival, Prime members will 30-minute early access to top deals before non-Prime members. At Rs 499/- a year, the Prime membership also brings unlimited Amazon Prime video streaming and quick delivery benefits.

Load your Amazon pay wallet; there’s assured 10% cashback (up to Rs 500). Amazon will also offer incremental cashbacks over and above bank cashbacks on select brands as a part of its Amazon Pay Offers. Shopping from the app would bring to you a whole world of benefits not available to non-app shoppers. App-only deals include flat Rs 1,250 off on hotels on shopping for more than Rs 500, and flat Rs 1,000 off on flights on a roundtrip booking of Rs 5,000 booking from Yatra. Ten lucky shoppers can also win one year of free travel worth Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Plan your shopping

The Great Indian Sale has a wide range of products, offers, flash sales and lightning deals. To make sure you don’t miss out on the best deals, or lose your mind, plan first. Make a list of things you really need or have been putting off buying. If you plan to buy electronics or appliances, do your research on the specs and shortlist the models or features you prefer. Even better, add them to your wishlist so you’re better able to track your preferred products.

Track the deals

There will be lightning deals and golden hour deals throughout the festival period. Keep track to avail the best of them. Golden-hour deals will be active on the Amazon app from 9.00pm-12.00am, while Prime users will have access to exclusive lightning deals. For example, Prime-only flash sales for Redmi 4 will start at 2.00pm and Redmi 4A at 6.00pm on 20th, while Nokia 6 will be available at Rs 1,000 off. There will be BOGO Offers (Buy One Get One free) and Bundle Offers (helping customers convert their TVs to Smart TVs at a fraction of the cost by using Fire TV Stick). Expect exclusive product launches from brands like Xiaomi (Mi Band 2 HRX 32 GB), HP (HP Sprocket Printer) and other launches from Samsung and Apple. The Half-Price Electronics Store (minimum 50% off) and stores offering minimum Rs 15,000 off will allow deal seekers to discover the top discounts.

Big discounts and top picks

The Great Indian Festival is especially a bonanza for those looking to buy electronics and home appliances. Consumers can enjoy a minimum of 25% off on washing machines, 20% off on refrigerators and 20% off on microwaves, besides deals on other appliances. Expect up to 40% off on TVs, along with No-Cost EMI and up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange.

Home Appliances

Our top picks for washing machines are Haier 5.8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading at 32% off, and Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading 6 Kg and 7 Kg, both available at 27% discount. Morphy Richards 20 L Microwave Oven will be available at a discount of 38%.

Our favorite pick on refrigerators is the large-sized Samsung 545 L at 26% off so you can save Rs 22,710.

There are big savings to be made on UV water purifiers as well (up to 35% off), while several 5-star ACs from big brands will be available at greater than 30% discount. Our top pick is the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5-star split AC at 32% off.

Personal Electronics

There’s good news for Apple fans. The Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop 2017 will be available at Rs 55,990, while the iPad will be available at 20% off. Laptops from Lenovo, Dell and HP will be available in the discount range of 20% to 26%. Top deals are Lenovo Tab3 and Yoga Tab at 41% to 38% off. Apple fans wishing to upgrade to the latest in wearable technology can enjoy Rs 8,000 off on the Apple Watch series 2 smartwatch.

If you’re looking for mobile phones, our top deal pick is the LG V20 at Rs 24,999, more than Rs 5000 off from its pre-sale price.

Power banks always come in handy. Check out the Lenovo 13000 mAh power bank at 30% off.

Home printers are a good investment for frequent flyers and those with kids at home. The discounted prices of home printers at the festival means you will never worry about boarding passes and ID documents again. The HP Deskjet basic printer will be available for Rs 1,579 at 40% off and multi-function (printer/ scanner/ Wi-Fi enabled) printers from HP Deskjet and Canon will also available at 33% off.

The sale is a great time to buy Amazon’s native products. Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The Amazon Fire Stick
The Amazon Fire Stick

For those of you who have a bottomless collection of movies, music and photos, there is up to 60% off on hard drives and other storage devices. Our top picks are Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,000 off on Seagate Slim 5TB and 4TB hard drives respectively, available from 8.00am to 4.00pm on 21st September.

The sale will see great discounts of up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top brands. The 40% off on Bose QC 25 Headphones is our favourite. Top deals are on Logitech speakers with Logitech Z506 Surround Sound 5.1 multimedia Speakers at 60% off and Logitech X300 Bluetooth Speaker at 58% off!

Other noteworthy deals

Cameras (up to 55% off) and camera accessories such as tripods, flash lights etc. are available at a good discount. Home surveillance cameras too will be cheaper. These include bullet cameras, dome cameras, simulated cameras, spy cameras and trail and game cameras.

For home medical supplies and equipment, keep an eye on the grooming and personal care section. Weighing scales, blood pressure monitors, glucometers, body fat monitors etc. will be available at a cheaper price.

The sale is also a good time to invest in home and kitchen supplies. Mixer-grinders and juicers could see lightning deals. Don’t ignore essentials like floor mops with wheels, rotating mop replacements, utensils, crockery etc. Tupperware sets, for example, will be more affordable. There are attractive discounts on bags, especially laptop bags, backpacks, diaper bags and luggage carriers.

Interesting finds

While Amazon is extremely convenient for need-based shopping and daily essentials, it is also full of hidden treasures. During the festival, you can find deals on telescopes, polaroid cameras, smoothie makers, gym equipment, gaming consoles and more. So you’ll be able to allow yourself some indulgences!

Small shopping

If you have children, the festival is good time to stock up on gifts for Diwali, Christmas, return gifts etc. On offer are gaming gadgets such as Xbox, dough sets, Touching Tom Cat, Barbies, classic board games such as Life and more. There are also some products that you don’t really need, but kind of do too, such as smartphone and tablet holders, magnetic car mounts for smartphones and mobile charging station wall stands. If you’re looking for enhanced functionality in daily life, do take a look at the Amazon Basics page. On it you’ll find USB cables, kitchen shears, HDMI cables, notebooks, travel cases and other useful things you don’t realise you need.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. HDFC card holders can avail additional 10% cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards. Customers will also get to “Buy Now and Pay in 2018” with HDFC Credit Cards, as the bank offers a 3 Month EMI Holiday during the days of the sale. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secured shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival offering big deals on big brands, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than the above categories, like minimum 50% off on American Tourister luggage! To start the treasure hunt, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.