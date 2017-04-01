Cue Sports

‘I find India’s obsession with quadrennial sports events amusing’: The Pankaj Advani interview

The 16-time world champion asked how sporting greatness can be measured based on a once-in-a-four-year performance.

IANS

Pankaj Advani is a massive fan of Roger Federer, and like all hardcore fans of the tennis star, is ecstatic about his resurgence. However, unlike most other fans, Advani is in a unique position to provide insight into what it takes for a top athlete to climb back to the top of their sport, after repeated setbacks. After all, the 16-time world champion in billiards and snooker has been in similar situations, and found his way back to the summit of his sport.

“It is wonderful to see him play so well again, Federer has achieved a lot,” Advani said in a chat with Scroll.in. “I am also at a stage where I have established myself and won so many titles over a period of time. But it is about reinventing yourself, and that’s what Federer has been able to do so well. As an athlete there is no end to learning and improving and evolving. Beyond the titles and fame, it’s also a feeling of fulfillment that you get when you are still improving and realising your complete potential. There are so many things you learn from watching these top athletes perform, it’s amazing what great ambassadors of their sport they are.”

Speaking of being ambassadors of a sport, Advani is often the sole flag bearer for cue sports in India. He has single-handedly achieved so much in both billiards and snooker, it’s hard to imagine any upcoming player matching up to that.

Future of cue sports in India

“It makes me nervous [and] at the same time it is a privilege to be flying that flag high,” Advani said. However, he insisted he is not the only one and that he has learnt not to take his place for granted as there are several talented Indian players in the two cue sports.

“There are a lot of other players and they have achieved quite a bit, but then a lot of people say that Pankaj has set the benchmark and I don’t think that it is fair to them because everyone realizss their potential in their own time,” Advani said.

“In billiards, there is Dhwaj Haria from Gujarat, who reached the semi-finals of the World Championship last year and then there is Shrikrishna from Tamil Nadu. In snooker, we have quite a few youngsters as well, such as Ishpreet Chadha from Bombay. Give them a good three years and they will be champions,” he added.

Talking about the women in the sport, he was all praise for Vidya Pillai, who recently won the silver at the World Championships. “Vidya Pillai deserves all the accolades that come her way,” Advani said. “She has reached the final once before she has won lots of medals internationally, so she’s highly accomplished. It’s unfortunate that she lost [on the gold] because she was almost there, but I am sure we will have ladies world champion as well very soon.”

Play

In a field where most athletes choose to pick one out of billiards and snooker after the initial years, Advani has managed to be consistent champion in both. How exactly does he manage to balance both sports, after all this time?

“Billiards is my wife, snooker is my mistress,” Advani said, adding that he is never going to choose between the two sports. “Earlier, I achieved a lot in billiards, then I gave most of my time to snooker in the last few years, and now I am at the stage where I want to balance both,” he added.

Advani is evidently very passionate about his sport, but being a non-Olympic sport, billiards and snooker have never quite attracted many eyeballs or investment. Advani himself is barely seen in any advertisements despite being one of India’s most consistently performing athletes. In fact, not enough people might even recall Advani or the sport he plays, even if seen in an endorsement.

These are uncomfortable questions, yet Advani was straightforward in his response, even going into detail about the various off-field issues surrounding sport in India.

“If it’s not on television, how do you expect people to know about the sport,” was Advani’s counter-question. And a very valid one at that. Most people in India, even if they could tell you who Pankaj Advani is, might not be able to tell you the difference between billiards and snooker – two different sports played in the same setting. But without the sports being televised, very few people would be able to access it.

Need for televised coverage

“The Federation needs to do a lot more,” he said. “They need to educate the people, they need to get it on television. Once the sport is on television, people will understand the difference. It will not happen overnight, it has to be shown to millions of people on television.”

This lack of visual coverage is also the answer to the original question – why Pankaj Advani, the multiple world, Asian and national champion, is not a brand like several other prominent Indian sports stars. “Obviously, I understand that our sport is not on television, that’s the reason why you would probably not see me in on television that often,” he replied.

One of the ways to bring cue sports to television is through the league format. Recently, there has been a marked increase in the number of sports having India-based leagues and a subsequent increase in its popularity. Take the Pro-Kabaddi League and the Kabaddi World Cup for example. But can there be a league for billiards or snooker?

“There might be one soon,” Advani revealed, saying that it is the federation who should be asked the question. But when it happens, the poster boy for cue sports in India will definitely be a part of it.

“I feel that it is also my job to introduce people to the sport and inspire them,” he said. “I like explaining the difference between the two, as the ambassador of the sport it is also my duty to tell the people that billiards is played with three balls, snooker is played with 22 balls, the basic difference between both games,” he added.

But will this potential league be able to build an audience on the often sport-saturated Indian TV? Cue sports are not as action-oriented as many of the other on-field sports, and that can be a prospective drawback for television.

“I think there will be audience because the format is very exciting. It’s a six-red format in snooker, not the traditional 15 red – crisp and unpredictable,” he responded. “There are so many snooker parlours where the sport is played, it needs to be packaged and shown to the people – this is how it’s played, these are the top players, this is the format – short and sweet, finishing the match in one one-an-half hours,” he suggested.

This brings us to another uncomfortable area – how there is no regular visibility for sports, even the ones on television, unless it’s a periodic, multi-nation competition. Advani said that he found India’s obsession with quadrennial sporting events amusing. “Our focus as a nation when it comes to sport is all about cricket and Olympics,” he said. “I am not saying this with any bitterness and negativity, I am just stating a fact. We need to understand that if we really want consistent achievers in Indian sport, then we need to start consistently following sport. I find our obsession with quadrennial events amusing. We measure sporting greatness based on a once-in-a-four-year performance, but actually greatness has to be measured over a period of time, tournament after tournament, year after year.”

Athletes get distracted with all the focus on them during the Olympics, Advani said. “Only during the Olympics, we develop this craze around the athletes who are going there – the incentives are so huge, there is so much at stake for these athletes. The same athletes go on to World Championships, perform and win gold medals. What happens to them during Olympics? There is too much of a spotlight which they are not used to for three-and-a-half years before and after the Olympics, and it gets too distracting.”

Advani also went on to make a case for non-Olympic sports which tend to get lost unless there is a major championship victory. “Why differentiate between Olympic and non-Olympic sports? It’s not like we are working any less. We are working as hard as any other sportsperson in the country and we respect every sport for what it is. Let’s just appreciate every sport for what it is, whether it’s in the Olympics or Asian Games or not.”

The weightage given to quadrennial events gives rise to another uncomfortable question – that of national awards, and one could say that Advani answered that with a straight cue. For context, Advani, who won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna back in 2006, was not considered for the Padma awards this year and he had quite a bit to say about it on Twitter.

“I didn’t get the Padma Bhushan this year after breaking all sorts of records and winning 16 World titles. I don’t know what the basis is for these awards,” he said. “I remember when I got the Khel Ratna it was very simple: They said you have ‘X’ number of points because you won the Asian Championships and the World Billiards Championship. I was the clear-cut winner, although there were heavyweights like Rahul Dravid and Mahesh Bhupathi who were contenders as well. Now, I don’t know whether it is based on popularity, or whether it is based on what.”

Awards are but a small part of the recognition to spread the sports culture he talked about. Bringing the sport to the audience through television seems like a good start. “It’s got the potential to be an exciting and visually appealing sport. The television coverage, once it happens, it will change a lot of things for us,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.