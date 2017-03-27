My daughter and I were ill, I could not train: Suresh Raina on being called a 'reluctant cricketer'

For Suresh Raina, it’s been a steep fall. From being one of India’s batting cornerstones in the middle order to not even being granted a C-grade contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, it has not been the best of times for the 30-year-old from Uttar Pradesh.

A few weeks ago, an unidentified former coach from the same state had even gone to the extent of saying that Raina had become a “reluctant cricketer”.

But in a conversation with the Indian Express published on Saturday, the left-hander rubbished those claims. “People just need a reason to talk, just for the heck of it,” he said. “I have to take my daughter to hospital, I have to do the work at home and I can’t see how people can criticise me for that?”

According to Raina, these personal commitments had affected his gameplay. “I had informed my state selectors and BCCI. And I had to pull out after playing few Ranji games and Duleep [Trophy]. If I don’t take care of my young daughter or get some work done at home, who will?” asked the 30-year-old. “It was a testing couple of months, and I had to miss out on cricket but circumstances were such – my health and my daughter’s. If that leads to criticism, then what can I say?”

Raina also pointed to the examples of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who took some time off from their respective professions to spend time with their newborn children. “All this can’t be criticised but logon ka kaam hai kehna. (People just need a reason to talk),” he said.

As it turns out, it wasn’t just his daughter, but Raina said even he hasn’t been in the best of health over the past few months. “I was out for [a] viral and illness, and couldn’t train much. It all had an effect but I am fully recovered now and started training,” explained the left-hander. “I am fit and ready to play IPL.”

Raina seemed hurt with how quickly he had been written off, especially after the revelations by that unidentified coach went viral. “I have played for 12-13 years and not once has my focus and dedication been questioned. What can I react when I don’t even know who this coach is?” he said.

Though the left-hander is confident of making a return to Indian colours, he sounded a little unsure about why he was not given a central contract. “As far as BCCI contracts [are concerned], my understanding is that if in the last six months you had played for India, you would at least be slotted in the C group. And I had played in a T20 game,” he explained. “So I don’t know what happened. I don’t know whether they have changed their rules. Anyway my focus is to get back to playing for India.”

His first opportunity will come in the Indian Premier League, where he is the second-highest run getter in the entire tournament’s history. Raina will lead Gujarat Lions in the 10th edition.

“My attitude will remain the same,” he said. “I will try to dominate with my bat, and spread positive vibes while on the field. I always play for the team and I am not now suddenly going to start playing for myself.” According to Raina, leading Gujarat Lions will help him focus less on himself and more on the team.

“It’s like a family for one-and-a-half months. It will be all for the best. When you think good about others, good things happen to you,” said the left-hander.