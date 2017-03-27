Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru preview: I-League returns with a cracker at the Rabindra Sarobar

The I-League returns with a bang on Saturday with Bengaluru FC taking on Mohun Bagan in a reversal of the fixture that these two teams had played before the international break.
In fact, the Blues and the Mariners had played each other at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru twice in the space of three days, once in the I-League and next in an AFC Cup group-stage clash.
While the first clash saw a red for Bagan’s Subhasish Bose and a Katsumi Yusa strike ruled out, it ended 0-0. The second, played on the 14th, saw a more open game with the score ending 2-1 to Bengaluru FC. This was Sanjoy Sen’s first defeat to the Southern Eagles as coach of Mohun Bagan.
Here are the facts and stats ahead of the game:
- The two teams have faced each other in the league seven times, with Bengaluru winning one and Bagan three. Bagan recorded the highest margin of victory between these two sides – 5-0 against a second-string Blues in Siliguri last year after the visitors had wrapped up the I-League title.
- Bagan have scored 13 goals against their fierce rivals, while Bengaluru have only managed five. In fact, Bengaluru’s first ever I-League game was against Bagan, ending in a 1-1 draw. Sony Norde has the most goals in ties between these teams, with three.
- Norde might be a big miss for Bagan, with the Haitian’s involvement doubtful because of his international sojourn. Bose, also suspended for Bagan, will be replaced by Prabir Das, while Norde’s place may be taken by Balwant Singh.
- A host of Bengaluru players turned out for the national team, but all of them are likely to start for the Blues, who have recorded only one win in 10 in the league. Roca is expected to stick to his 4-3-3 formation, as Sunil Chhetri may partner CK Vineeth and Udanta Singh up front.
- Both teams have had eight different goalscorers in the league so far. While Bagan have scored 18 from their 12 outings so far, Darryl Duffy netting six of those, Bengaluru have 17 from 13, with CK Vineeth bagging six for the Blues.
- Bengaluru have conceded 12, but Bagan with the defensive pairing of Anas Edathodika and Eduardo Ferreira have only let in eight, the lowest in the league this season. The Blues have at times, struggled to break down opposition defences in the league, and this could play into the Mariners’ hands at the Rabindra Sarobar on Saturday.
- Bengaluru have no significant injury worries, with only Rino Anto and Lalthuammawia Ralte out. Gaffer Albert Roca should be able to field his first-choice XI. The big question will be as to who will partner Cam Watson in midfield. Lenny Rodrigues and Eugeneson Lyngdoh might well get the nod, ahead of Harmanjot Khabra.
- Both teams have a jam-packed schedule in April, with Bengaluru facing Maziya in the AFC Cup three days later and Bagan facing Abahani on the same date. While Bengaluru will be looking to replicate their AFC Cup run from 2016, Bagan and Sen have often preferred success in the league to gritting it out in continental competition. A loss for BFC today could be fatal to their chances of fighting in Asia next season.
- Prabir Das and Udanta Singh are the ones to watch out today, as both have been the best players for their respective teams.