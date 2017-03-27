I-League 2017

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru preview: I-League returns with a cracker at the Rabindra Sarobar

With many Indian players from both sides exerting themselves on India duty during the break, which team will take advantage?

JSW Media

The I-League returns with a bang on Saturday with Bengaluru FC taking on Mohun Bagan in a reversal of the fixture that these two teams had played before the international break.

In fact, the Blues and the Mariners had played each other at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru twice in the space of three days, once in the I-League and next in an AFC Cup group-stage clash.

While the first clash saw a red for Bagan’s Subhasish Bose and a Katsumi Yusa strike ruled out, it ended 0-0. The second, played on the 14th, saw a more open game with the score ending 2-1 to Bengaluru FC. This was Sanjoy Sen’s first defeat to the Southern Eagles as coach of Mohun Bagan.

Here are the facts and stats ahead of the game:

  • The two teams have faced each other in the league seven times, with Bengaluru winning one and Bagan three. Bagan recorded the highest margin of victory between these two sides – 5-0 against a second-string Blues in Siliguri last year after the visitors had wrapped up the I-League title.
  • Bagan have scored 13 goals against their fierce rivals, while Bengaluru have only managed five. In fact, Bengaluru’s first ever I-League game was against Bagan, ending in a 1-1 draw. Sony Norde has the most goals in ties between these teams, with three.
  • Norde might be a big miss for Bagan, with the Haitian’s involvement doubtful because of his international sojourn. Bose, also suspended for Bagan, will be replaced by Prabir Das, while Norde’s place may be taken by Balwant Singh.
  • A host of Bengaluru players turned out for the national team, but all of them are likely to start for the Blues, who have recorded only one win in 10 in the league. Roca is expected to stick to his 4-3-3 formation, as Sunil Chhetri may partner CK Vineeth and Udanta Singh up front.
  • Both teams have had eight different goalscorers in the league so far. While Bagan have scored 18 from their 12 outings so far, Darryl Duffy netting six of those, Bengaluru have 17 from 13, with CK Vineeth bagging six for the Blues.
  • Bengaluru have conceded 12, but Bagan with the defensive pairing of Anas Edathodika and Eduardo Ferreira have only let in eight, the lowest in the league this season. The Blues have at times, struggled to break down opposition defences in the league, and this could play into the Mariners’ hands at the Rabindra Sarobar on Saturday.
  • Bengaluru have no significant injury worries, with only Rino Anto and Lalthuammawia Ralte out. Gaffer Albert Roca should be able to field his first-choice XI. The big question will be as to who will partner Cam Watson in midfield. Lenny Rodrigues and Eugeneson Lyngdoh might well get the nod, ahead of Harmanjot Khabra.
  • Both teams have a jam-packed schedule in April, with Bengaluru facing Maziya in the AFC Cup three days later and Bagan facing Abahani on the same date. While Bengaluru will be looking to replicate their AFC Cup run from 2016, Bagan and Sen have often preferred success in the league to gritting it out in continental competition. A loss for BFC today could be fatal to their chances of fighting in Asia next season.
  • Prabir Das and Udanta Singh are the ones to watch out today, as both have been the best players for their respective teams. 
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.