women's tennis

Miami Open: Johanna Konta, the late bloomer who won Britain's biggest WTA title in 40 years

Miami Open is the 25-year-old biggest title career trophy and she beat Caroline Wozniacki for it.

Twitter/@WTA

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to win the Miami Open, on Saturday as she notched a dominant 6-4, 6-3 win over Caroline Wozniacki.

This was the 25-year-old Briton’s biggest title career trophy and the biggest title won by a British woman in 40 years, since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. Konta’s first title at a Premier 1 event, it will take her to World No 7, her highest ranking till date.

Konta remarkable 2017 season stands at 19-3, with two titles and wins over Wozniacki, Simona Halep, Venus Williams, and Agnieszka Radwanska.

Konta’s rise over the last year

Konta’s current coach is Wim Fissette, who has previously worked with Halep, and the results are showing.

The 25-year-old is often referred to as a late bloomer, as her steady rise only came over the last two years. She was ranked 150th at the end of 2014 and rose to 47th in 2015, but her biggest improvement came in 2016.

Of the four WTA finals she has reached, she has won three. Konta won her first title about eight months back, beating Venus Williams in the Stanford, California final. She followed it with the Sydney title early this year. She had lost to Agnieszka Radwanska in the final of the China Open in Beijing in October.

This was only her second appearance at the Miami Open, and the current champion couldn’t qualify for the main draw in 2015. Instead, she had played an event in Jackson, where the entire field’s prize money was $25,000. However, this win entitles her to a prize money $950,000, according to Tennis.com.

Great Britain’s No 1

Konta was born in Sydney and represented Australia until 2012, before moving to Great Britain.

Today, she is the current British No 1 and won the biggest title by a British woman since 1977. No British woman had ever won a premier mandatory WTA event since it was introduced.

In fact, no British woman had even made the quarter-finals in Miami, till Konta last year.

British tennis’ women’s tour hasn’t enjoyed great success in the recent past, unlike the men’s tour where Andy Murray is the World No. 1. After 1977, the year Virginia Wade won Wimbledon, Jo Durie won a title in Sydney, Sara Gomer in Aptos and Annabel Croft in San Diego, before Konta won the most prestigious of them at Miami, says The Telegraph.

The next expected step will be a Grand Slam title, with the clay court season coming up. Her best Grand Slam performance was at the 2016 Australian Open, where reached the semi-finals, and in 2017 she lost out in the quarter-finals to eventual champion Serena Williams.

However, Konta believes that she has what it takes to be a major champion. “I think I’ve always had the belief of wanting to become a Grand Slam champion, wanting to become the best in the world,” Konta was quoted as saying after her win.

With her record in 2017, it seems quite likely that we will see much more of Johanna Konta in the last four at major tournaments.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.