Aditi Ashok makes maiden Major cut at ANA Inspiration golf

Aditi Ashok made her first cut in a Major with a second round three-under 69 and then proceeded to compile a no-frills 72 in the third at the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at California on Sunday, reported PTI.
With an aggregate of three-under 213, Aditi is now at a creditable Tied-23 position, 10 shots behind the 2014 champion Lexi Thompson who sits atop a packed leaderboard at 13-under par after 54 holes.
Aditi, who turned 19 a day before the event, has now carded 72-69-72. Lexi leads Suzann Pettersen by two-strokes and has a large group of pursuers within five shots of the lead.
Aditi, who is playing the LPGA Tour this year on a limited status, was once again accurate off the tees as she has found over 75% of the fairways in three rounds. She needed 28 putts in the third round, as against 25 in second, but as on the second day, she found only 10 of the 18 greens in regulation.
Yet, as tied-23rd, she has a great chance to make a bid for her first Top-15 in the Majors, as she sits just two shots away from the eight-player bunch at five-under.
Aditi’s only appearance on the LPGA this season saw her finish tied-52nd at the Women’s Australian Open. It is only the fifth career start on the LPGA tour for Aditi, which include a missed cut at her Major debut in Women’s British Open in 2016.
Meanwhile, Thompson is looking to take another leap into Poppie’s Pond and pick up her second major championship and her first win of the 2017 season. She carded six birdies on the day to finish at 5-under, hitting 18 of 18 greens in regulation.
Pettersen, the 15-time LPGA tour winner has finished in the top-10 at Mission Hills seven times, including three times a runner-up.
Pettersen, whose last victory came at the 2015 Manulife LPGA Classic, had two bogeys and six birdies to card a 4-under 68 in her third round. Mi Jung Hur, Minjee Lee, Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu sit three back of Thompson at 10-under par.
Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.
All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:
Aerodynamics
The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels
Power
All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.
Control
The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.
Weight
Thetotal weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.
Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.
With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.