Premier League

At long last, Arsenal offered some semblance of grit in their 2-2 draw against Manchester City

But Pep Guardiola will be livid that he could not take the three points on offer.

Ian Kington/AFP

Did Pep Guardiola want to repopularise the 2-3-5 formation of the late 19th century? He dropped Yaya Touré in midfield on Sunday against Arsenal and replaced the Ivorian with Jesus Navas. At first, the selection seemed baffling, the Spaniard’s very own attempt at replicating strange tactical decisions – think David James as a City striker or England’s Harry Kane taking corners on international duty.

But perhaps, it was just a stroke of genius. Navas played at right-back, Fernandinho moved to the midfield as a screen in front of the defence. The game plan was simple: Allow Kevin De Bruyne to play deep, almost alongside Fernandinho, to see acres of space behind Arsenal’s rearguard and find the runs of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

He did so after five minutes. Perhaps, the Belgian’s long pass forward was fortuitous, a blind hoick up in the London air, but it propelled Sane forward into the inside-left channel and with a beguiling ease he reduced both Hector Bellerin and Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina from animate objects to cones. With naive defending and unacceptable mistakes, Arsenal conceded in their trademark fashion.

Rudderless and disjointed Arsenal

De Bruyne’s ninth minute curler kissed the woodwork. This Manchester City unit were a knife cutting through butter and an utter scourge for a rudderless Arsenal. They targeted Arsenal’s central axis. Defending seemed optional for the hosts and so it was back to a north London lamentation of softness and fragility, with the managerial powers of Arsene Wenger under scrutiny once more.

On a gloriously spring day the Frenchman had shed his duvet coat for a suit, jumper, red tie combo, a less then suitable armour for the “No New Contract” movement that swept through the Emirates Stadium with a distribution of leaflets, requesting Wenger’s exit, and even demanding £4 donations for the cause. Cue the ad van, not a plane with banner this time.

It all had the feel of a general election day, with demonstrations, placards, infighting and a raging mob crying for Wenger’s crucification. In truth, Manchester City had the silhouette of a hangman, but they failed to deliver the coup de grace. By the half hour mark, Granit Xhaka and Francis Coaquelin, both card magnets and off little value to Arsenal, had been booked. If Laurent Koscielny were to go, the scoreline would have read 0-37 at the full-time whistle.

The promise and the implosion

Yet Arsenal were going through a brighter spell, all part of their inevitable blueprint for implosion, the bit where Arsenal, with the cunning of a con artist, mislead the audience into believing that they are an XI with a backbone, with a spine and the fortitude to play in, and belong to, the highest echelon of English football. Indeed, Theo Walcott stabbed in an equaliser.

Here was the momentum swing, the arrival of another new dawn Arsenal had so been yearning for, all to be brutally undone two minutes later by more mannequin defending and a Mesut Ozil turn-over. This time, Sergio Aguero, in acres of space again, duly obliged with an angled finish. Arsenal’s defending was risible.

It was all a bit bizarre, all a bit repetitive for Arsenal. When their captain didn’t emerge from the dressing room at half-time, with an Achilles problem, disaster lurked around every corner. Would 0-37 indeed be the scoreline? Or perhaps 1-5?

The second half was skittish, a 45 minutes punctuated by woeful passes, needless offsides and plenty of errors. City wanted to consolidate. Touré fortified the midfield, but the visitors were slack. They did have the better chances with Fernandinho’s rasping volley and Sergio Agüero’s headers. At the very end, the ball grazed Nacho Monreal’s arm inside the box, but referee Andre Mariner remained unmoved. The goal came at the other end – after 53 minutes, Shkodran Mustafi headed Arsenal’s second past Willy Caballero. City’s zonal marking was abject.

The 2-2 result was not a mirror of Arsenal’s defeatist existence, but a reproach of City. They enjoyed a fast start, lapsed into a weird drop-off before regaining some composure, a recurrent pattern for Guardiola’s team this season. At least, Wenger’s eleven demonstrated some grit and some resilience in their game. They were disjointed, but they didn’t yield. Instead they rallied for a draw. Arsenal weren’t heroic, but their performance, one with pluck and resolution, may be the roadmap to resuscitating their season somewhat.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.