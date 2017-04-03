IPL 10

Kolkata Knight Riders preview: Are Gambhir’s warriors the jack of all trades, master of none?

They have some flamboyant all-rounders and fiery pacers, but will need to be much more consistent this season.

IANS

If there’s one glamour team in the already very glamorous Indian Premier League, it’s the Kolkata Knight Riders. A superstar, charismatic owner at the helm and with some very flamboyant characters in their team, KKR will come into IPL 2017 knowing they’ll need to guard against complacency. They roared off the blocks last season winning four out of their first five games but were catapulted back to earth and lost at the playoff stage. Their squad has depth, now they’ll just need consistency.

Old Faces:

Gautam Gambhir – Veteran captain. Two-time IPL champion. And recently coming off a comeback to the Indian Test cricket team. Gambhir returns as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the seventh time. He had a good last season where he scored five fifties but couldn’t take the team to the final. He’s not getting any younger and will want to complete that hat-trick of titles.

Yusuf Pathan – The Master-Blaster. Over the last seven season, Pathan has enjoyed the reputation of going berserk once or twice every season and then retreating into hibernation. Last season though was an improvement as he married consistency (three fifties at an average of 72) with belligerence (Strike Rate of 146.78). What do we have in store this season?

Sunil Narine – The magician whose magic is fading? Sunil Narine has never managed to reach those dizzying heights of 2014 after he was forced to change his bowling action. His economy though still remains standout and can still make him a tough customer for opposition batsman to get away.

Shakib Al Hasan – A fan favourite. Bangladesh’s favourite son Shakib Al Hasan has been in sparkling form recently. He has never set the IPL alight but this is his best chance.

New Faces:

Trent Boult – The fiery left-arm Kiwi pacer became the third-highest buy at the IPL auction in February when KKR bought him for a cool Rs 5 crore. It’s a gamble because Boult is both injury-prone and hasn’t had a lot of experience in the IPL (only eight matches with the Sunrisers Hyderabad over two seasons). He’s also coming off an injury into the tournament. But if he can get his line and length right, he could be a handful.

Chris Woakes – A newbie to the IPL and hence, an unknown proposition for everyone concerned. But an overall strike rate of close to 150 in T20is, coupled with good fiery pace makes him a good buy. All-rounders are worth their weight in gold and KKR might have managed to get a good deal for themselves.

Nathan Coulter-Nile – Another pacer for Gautam Gambhir to play with. Coulter-Nile, though, isn’t a stranger to the IPL and had a great run in 2015 with the Delhi Daredevils where he took 15 wickets in the season. His pace will trouble opposition batsmen but he can hit the big ones as well.

Rishi Dhawan – The 27-year-old’s been around. With Kings XI Punjab, then with Mumbai Indians and now with the Kolkata Knight Riders who paid Rs 55 lakh at the auction to acquire his services. He hasn’t yet lit up the IPL but KKR will expect him to play a holding role with his bowling.

Strengths:

Gambhir’s captaincy – A proven performer. He’s taken them to two titles. He consistently provides the impetus at the beginning of his innings. The veteran who can be trusted.

A strong bowling attack – Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Trent Boult and Chris Woakes for pace. Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Shakib Al Hasan for spin. It’s one of the strongest bowling attacks in the league.

All-round depth – All-rounders provide balance in Twenty20s and KKR have got a whole lot of them. They don’t have Andre Russell this year but in Shakib, Woakes and Yusuf Pathan, they have good replacements.

Weaknesses:

No Andre Russell – The omission of the big Jamaican due to a ban for a doping whereabouts violation is a huge blow for KKR. Take a look at his figures last season: a batting strike rate of 160+ and a bowling average of just over 19. Couple that with his electrifying fielding and it’s a package that’s going to be hard to replace for KKR.

Out-of-touch batsmen – Gautam Gambhir aside, Kolkata have been troubled by the form of their other batsmen. Manish Pandey, Robin Uthappa and Suryakumar Yadav haven’t scored as heavily as the team would like them to.

Prediction:

Third. To get eliminated in the playoffs again

X-Factor:

Kuldeep Yadav – Sunil Narine’s powers may be on the wane but KKR have a worthy replacement in the mystery spinner’s stakes. Kuldeep Yadav destroyed Australia in the fourth Test in Dharamsala and his confidence is sky-high. Kolkata have used him sparingly so far – he only played three games last season but excelled with six wickets an average of 16 and economy of only eight. Expect to see him used far more regularly this season.

Full squad:

Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa (wicket-keeper), Darren Bravo, Ishank Jaggi, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sanjay Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shakib Al Hasan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Sayan Ghosh, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot

Head coach: Jacques Kallis

Bowling coach: Lakshmipathy Balaji

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.