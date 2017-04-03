international tennis

Roger Federer's winning run against Rafael Nadal has posed once unimaginable questions

Did you ever think you would live to see the day when Federer would win baseline rallies against Nadal?

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

It’s been an insane last 12-18 months in the world of sport – Leicester City winning the Premier League and fighting relegation again while going strong in the Champions League, Iceland beating England in the Euros, Bangladesh’s 1-4-4-W-W-W versus India in the World T20, Cleveland Cavaliers blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA finals, New England Patriots coming back from 28-3 down to win the Superbowl, the Chicago Cubs miracle... there’s been no end the insanity.

And now, Roger Federer comes back from a six-month-long injury layoff, wins the Australian Open, wins the “Sunshine Double” of back-to-back Indian Wells and Miami Open titles, and in the process wins three straight matches against his one-time arch nemesis, Rafael Nadal, including five sets in a row.

This is the same Nadal who had Federer’s number for a major part of their playing days together, and who held a superior 23-11 head-to-head record against his Swiss rival before their meeting at the Australian Open final in January. That has since become 23-14 in two months and although it is still heavily in Nadal’s favour, Federer is now slowly tilting the scale in his direction.

Alternate universe?

For Federer fans, such as myself, it’s like we have moved to an alternate universe, and no one wants to come back. I started following tennis around the same time that Federer, in his ponytailed avatar in the early 2000s, started racking up titles. Call me a glory hunter all you want, but he left me with no choice but to like him and support him, what with his silken strokeplay and the graceful demeanour with which he went about his tennis. It wasn’t until 2005 when I first came to know of Rafael Nadal, after the Spaniard beat my hero in the French Open semi-finals. I thought it would be a one-off, but then he did it again, and again, and again, and again.

By the time that decade ended, Federer had piled up a majority of his 18 Grand Slam titles, but had not beaten Nadal too many times, and never in a Major since the 2007 Wimbledon final. When Nadal beat Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final, at the Swiss’ adopted home, in his own backyard, I went into denial. I could not get my heartbroken self to accept the fact that Nadal had delivered the knockout blow. Ever since that match, it was almost as if Federer had developed a mental block against Nadal, which made it impossible for him to even hope of beating the Spaniard. There was no coming back from there.

As we entered the 2010s, it wasn’t just Nadal, but even guys such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Juan Martin del Potro, and Marin Cilic were coming in Federer’s way of winning Majors. The only thing we Federer fans had on our side in debates of who is the greatest of all time was his Major tally, which was mostly accumulated in the previous decade, and it was only a matter of time before either Nadal or Djokovic usurped him. Before the 2017 season began, Federer had won only two of his 17 Majors in the 2010s – the 2010 Australian Open and the 2012 Wimbledon. Then, the 2017 season began.

Federer currently holds a 19-1 win-loss record this year. Current world No 103 Evgeny Donskoy is the only man who has beaten him – at the Dubai Open – in 2017 so far. Federer has beaten Nadal three times this year and four on the trot, if you count his Basel 2015 final win. And it’s not just the fact that he is winning – it’s also about how he is winning. I never thought I would ever see Roger Federer win baseline rallies against Rafael Nadal. I also never thought I would ever see Nadal trying to survive only on his serves against Federer.

Game-changer

The most discernible improvement in Federer’s game this season has been his backhand. One of the few players on the circuit who uses only one hand to play the shot, a lot of adjectives have been used to describe Federer’s backhand: Graceful, fluent, effortless, smooth, elegant, but never has it been called accurate. Not until 2017.

What was once Federer’s biggest weakness, especially against Nadal, has now become one of his main weapons. The Indian Wells second-round match between the two saw Federer’s backhand boss the show, as the Swiss coasted to a 6-2, 6-3 win. “I think by coming over my backhand on the return from the get-go in the point, I can then dominate points from the start,” he had said after the match, indicating that he was now using the shot as an attacking move.

What was also discernible in the Miami final was that Nadal hardly went for Federer’s backhand while serving. In the peak of their rivalry, targeting Federer’s backhand used to be one of Rafa’s main ploys. Not anymore. Nadal’s game is nowhere near its peak, but Federer and his new coach Ivan Ljubicic deserve credit for working on what was once the biggest flaw in the Swiss’ game and making it so effective in his favour. There are also no more half-hearted slices and dip shots, well, apart from the occasional gems such as this one at the Miami Open against Tomas Berdych:

Will clay make a difference?

Federer announced after the Miami Open final that he would be taking a break from the Tour during the clay season and will probably play only the French Open before the grass- and hard-court seasons. “When I am healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this,” he said. “When I am not feeling this good there is no chance I will be in the finals competing with Rafa.”

How Federer fares against Nadal on the latter’s preferred clay surface will be a true test, but considering both Indian Wells and Miami aren’t the fastest of hard-courts on the circuit, the Swiss would perhaps not be in too much of a disadvantage if he meets his great rival at the French Open. Federer surprised everyone following his six-month break and came back with a rejuvenated backhand. What will he pull out of the hat at the French Open?

If Federer’s Australian Open win surprised even himself, the Sunshine Double would have boosted his confidence to a level where he probably thinks anything is achievable, whether it is winning 20 Majors by the end of the season, or extending his tally of 302 weeks as world No 1 (he is currently fourth), or catching up with Nadal in their head-to-head. An overtly optimistic Reddit user was quick to point out that if Federer beats Nadal at the French Open, Halle, Wimbledon, Cincinnati, the US Open, Shanghai, Paris, Basel, and the World Tour Finals, they will be tied on head-to-head by the end of the year.

Can Roger Federer actually avenge his 2008 Wimbledon loss by beating Rafa Nadal in the French Open, and bring their rivalry a full circle? I’m sure I’m not the only Federer supporter who is still trying to figure out what exactly is happening here. How are we even contemplating such as a scenario? Has Federer finally got the monkey off his back? Is there an impostor playing in Federer’s or Nadal’s place? Or is this some cruel joke that the universe is playing on us? Whatever it is, I’m just going to enjoy it while it lasts.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.