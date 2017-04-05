Mumbai Indians preview: Can IPL 10's most well-balanced side win their third title in four years?

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians have always been one of the teams to watch out. In 2007, it was a star studded team with Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya opening the batting; an indication of the pedigree the side had. However, they didn’t really hit their stride till 2011 when they won the Champions League and were runners-up next year during the fifth season of the IPL. But they finally showed their class as they won the title in 2013 and backed it up by winning the Champions League as well. They bagged the title again two years ago, and will looking for their third title in four years.

Excitement was at fever pitch as the boys began their journey for the 1st match in Pune!

Old faces

Harbhajan Singh: The crafty off-spinner has been with Mumbai Indians since the first season and has bagged 119 wickets in 123 innings. He can even contribute with the bat if required. If Mumbai has to be successful in the tenth edition of the tournament, Singh has to come out all guns blazing.

Rohit Sharma: With over 3800 IPL runs, Sharma is one of the league’s consistent performers. He has been out of the Indian side due to injury and with Champions Trophy coming up in June, he will look to put his best foot forward to remind the selectors what he is capable of. He has the class and talent and is usually one innings away from tormenting bowlers once again, and the IPL gives him the opportunity to do just that.

Lasith Malinga: The leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 143 wickets, he joined the side in 2009 and has been leading the bowling attack since then. However, he missed the last season due to injury and will look to make amends this time around.

Kieron Pollard: The ‘beast’ is one of the most destructive lower-order batsman in the world. He is the game changer for Mumbai and can turn the match on its head if required. He has a strike-rate of 147.99 and can clear the fence with ease. A smart bowler as well, he can chip in with wickets during crucial phases of the match. It’s no surprise then, that Mumbai has persisted with the West Indian for years now.

New faces

Mitchell Johnson: Back in the side after two years, Johnson was one of the reasons behind Mumbai’s success in 2013 when they lifted both the IPL and Champions League trophy. He is returning after a successful Big Bash League where he took 13 wickets in nine matches. With over 50 wickets and heaps of experience, Johnson can prove to be a smart buy for the Mumbai franchise.

Karn Sharma: One of the prolific buys in the IPL auction, Sharma made his IPL debut in 2009 for Bangalore and was picked up by Hyderabad in 2014 where he scalped 15 wickets for the franchise. In 2016, however, he featured in only five matches and failed to get a wicket. With Mumbai, he will find an able mentor in Harbhajan Singh and could be the difference for the team.

Strengths

Bowling: When you have Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johson in your line-up, you really have one of the strongest bowling attacks in the unit. From toe-crushers to fiery bouncers and wily spinners, Mumbai have it all. Even their reserves are filled with world-class bowlers, featuring the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan, Vinay Kumar, Deepak Punia and Tim Southee in their dugout.

Weakness

Batting: On paper, the batting lineup is spectacular with Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Jos Butler and Hardik Pandya in the mix of things. However, they need to get their act together if they are to keep the scoreboard ticking. With Sharma eager to prove a point and Patel having a stellar domestic season, Mumbai will fancy with their chances with the bat this time. However, given their record, they always lose their opening pack of games. Their win-loss record after five games over the past three seasons are 2-3, 1-4 and 0-5.

X-factor

Jasprit Bumrah: He is one of the finds of the IPL. With a completely unorthodox bowling action and raw pace, Bumrah is set to lead the Indian limited-overs bowling unit soon. In 2016, he took 15 wickets and then took over the international arena by storm. Bumrah has been with Mumbai since 2013, and now with international expereince, including 55 wickets in 35 games already, Bumrah will be the X-factor for the Mumbai Indians.

Prediction:

Last season they finished fifth and given their caliber, they can do better than 2016. Mumbai Indians should make the final this season.

Full squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Saurabh Tiwary, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Head coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Bowling coach: Shane Bond

Assistant and batting coach: Robin Singh

Fielding coach: Jonty Rhodes