Tribute

How The Undertaker was an integral part of growing up in the 1990s

The wrestler is all set to retire after a phenomenal 26-year stint at the WWE.

Undertaker/Facebook

On Sunday, after he was speared five times by Roman Reigns and pinned for only his second defeat in a Wrestlemania event, the Undertaker left an heartbreaking, symbolic message in the middle of the ring that pointed to his imminent retirement.

His black coat and hat were neatly placed in the ring as he went on one knee and did his trademark salute to the crowd under dark, blue lights of the Camping World Stadium in Florida.

Did the Undertaker finally lay his wrestling career to rest? There is no official conformation yet from the World Wrestling Entertainment. But signs have come from other places. Another wrestling legend, Ric Flair, put out an emotional social media message on Tuesday, congratulating his once great opponent for an iconic career.

If WWE was considered an authentic sport, The Undertaker would be the equivalent of a Sachin Tendulkar of cricket.

The Sachin Tendulkar of WWE

The longevity he has achieved in an industry that takes a massive toll on the human body is unbelievable. He has appeared in 25 Wrestlemania matches, WWE’s most celebrated annual event, in 26 years and has won 23 of them, a streak unmatched by any other wrestler. But it is not just the longevity but the intensity that he has sustained in these 26 years that is breathtaking. Sure, he had slowed down considerably when he stepped into the ring on Sunday night. But the old horse was still elegant in his movements.

The WWE, then the World Wrestling Federation, was an integral part of my growing up years in the 1990s. The Undertaker character debuted in 1991. It was in 1994 that our home got a cable TV connection — the single-most important event that liberated us kids from the confines of a boring state broadcaster and widened our worldview.

We took to WWE almost immediately. As a six-year-old, I was terrified of the Undertaker and his manager Paul Bearer. The character was dark. He was a dead man in company of spirits whose life was held in the urn carried by Bearer. He would challenge his opponents to casket matches. To win, you had to push the opponent into the coffin and shut it.

In those days, WWE was big in schools. The wrestling playing cards were the best form of entertainment for the 1990s kid. And getting the Undertaker card would guarantee a win. I even bought a replica of the WWE championship belt.

But as I grew up, the fear gave way to awe and respect. Despite his large frame, the Undertaker was a supremely athletic wrestler. The most unique of his moves was the “old school”, where he would twist the arm of the opponent and walk on the ring rope before flying down.

An actor who put his body on the line night after night

While this form of wrestling, in which outcomes are fixed before the start of the match, has been criticised for its violence and drug abuse, there is no denying the fact that the wrestler is an artist of sorts. He puts his body through pain and doubles up as an actor. To perform at this level and intensity for 26 years requires great discipline and tenacity.

The Undertaker represented values that are often taken for granted, in the same manner that he was in the company of more flamboyant colleagues.

There were important eras that defined the WWE. In the 1980s, Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan dominated the scene. As the 1990s rolled on, the charismatic Bret Hart dominated the industry. When the WWE’s supremacy was challenged by World Championship Wrestling, which dragged the industry leader into the now infamous Monday night rating wars in the late 1990s, Vince McMahon, the owner of WWE, decided to usher in the “Attitude” era. This era was dominated by the bad-mouthing, finger-waving Stone Cold Steve Austin.

But whether it was Bret Hart, Steve Austin or The Rock (Dwayne Johnson who is now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood), their careers were defined by their rivalries with the Undertaker, who stayed with the company all through when other celebrated superstars moved to the WCW. The man defined loyalty, even though he never got his due. At times, he seemed like an ascetic, doing his job without an eye on the returns.

Play

Dead Man Walking

Even at the height of the attitude era, which was defined by vulgarity to a great extent, the Undertaker held his own by not mimicking the the ways of his opponents. Rarely would he use expletives. In fact, he spoke very little and avoided segments where superstars mocked each other in the choicest of abuses. It was the show that he put up in the ring that spoke for him. Outside the ring, he rarely broke his character while his colleagues used the stardom to move to the cinema industry.

Almost every iconic match I could recollect had the Undertaker in it. Whether it was his 1998 “Hell in a Cell” duel with Mankind or the inferno matches with his on-screen brother Kane in 1999, the Undertaker set the bar.

Whenever I switched on the television to watch WWE, the presence of the Undertaker was a calming influence. It took the mind back to younger and simpler days. There was a deep feeling of nostalgia that I associated with the Undertaker, a feeling I am sure thousands of my generation share. He was that constant presence you could count on. Everything about the WWE has changed but him.

To get the news of his retirement was to come to terms with the fact that an integral part of my growing-up years will no longer exist.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.