Shared kit, changing in toilets: Ireland women’s team threaten strike over 'humiliating' treatment

Players of the Republic of Ireland women’s football team have threatened to go on strike and boycott their next international match unless the country’s football association addresses their concerns about “humiliating” working conditions, reported Reuters on Tuesday.

Twelve of the squad members attended a press conference on Tuesday ahead of their match against Slovakia next week to complain about the treatment meted out to them by the Football Association of Ireland.

The players spoke about the lack of compensation for lost earnings during matches and basic facilities, such as tracksuits and changing rooms.

“We have been getting changed in public toilets on the way to matches,” forward Aine O’Gorman was quoted as saying by BBC. Players representative Stuart Gilhooly added that they were being treated as “fifth-class citizens, the dirt on the FAI’s shoe”.

The player said that they weren’t being adequately compensated by the football association for loss of earnings during matches. They also said that they were forced to share their kit with youth teams and therefore had to change into their tracksuits in airport public toilets on their way to matches.

“It’s humiliating to have to go to a public toilet and change. It doesn’t cost much to give the squad a tracksuit to travel. I’m actually a little bit embarrassed talking about it,” Ireland captain Emma Byrne was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The team’s list of grievances include a demand for match fees of €300, bonuses of €150 for a win and €75 for a draw, gym membership for the squad and the provision of team clothing, according to the BBC report.

In shock/anger over this. The "issues" Irish Women's Football team want addressed. These are basic needs not issues! #IRLWNT #WomenInSport pic.twitter.com/YBAciYNZDJ — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) April 4, 2017

“What we want is for the FAI to empower and enable our players to commit to training camps and international games without having to worry about taking unpaid leave from work or being forced to use up all of their holidays,” Bryne, a former Arsenal player, said.

The press conference took place despite the FAI saying that going public with their grievances could “endanger their careers at club and international level,” reported The Guardian.

“We are fighting for the future of women’s international football. This isn’t just about us,” Byrne said.

In response, an FAI statement expressed disappointment with the press conference, saying that the body has been trying to negotiate with the players, however they were being turned out.

“The ultimatum by the players concerned comes in spite of repeated invitations from the FAI to the players to discuss clear and tangible financial offers for the payment and compensation of members of the squad,” said the statement. “On five occasions in recent months the FAI has attempted to bring the players to the table, only to have the offer rebuked at every turn,” The Guardian quoted the statment as saying.