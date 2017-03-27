IPL 10

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's first IPL player, was a big hit on opening night

The leg-spinner picked up two crucial wickets that paved the way for Sunrisers Hyderabad's comfortable 35-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

Ron Gaunt Sportzpics

Rashid Khan first made headlines in India when he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore in the players’ auction held earlier this year. Along with Mohammad Nabi, he became one of the first cricketers from Afghanistan to be picked to play in the Indian Premier League.

Rashid, 18, was taken on board by the Hyderabad outfit at a sum of Rs four crore. The figure had then shocked most.

Will a teenager from a country that is ravaged by war out-bid several of his peers and earn a place in the world’s most high profile franchise-based league? It was a question most pundits would have pondered over. It did not take long for Rashid to provide an answer.

The teenager was handed a place in the playing XI by Sunrisers skipper David Warner in the opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Making his debut in the IPL - the first time any cricketer from Afghanistan has been picked to play the league - Rashid made the outing even more special by scalping two crucial wickets to pave the way for a comfortable 35-run win for the Sunrisers Hyderabad over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

With wicket remaining true till the end, it was imperative for the Sunrisers to take early wickets or risk bearing some nervy moments despite posting a total of 207/4 from their allotted 20 overs. They openers Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh began the chase, that did not seem to be how the game was panning out. The pair gave the team a sound start and took them past the 50-run mark.

Introduced in the sixth over, he dismissed Mandeep. He would return for a second spell to pick up the wicket of Travis Head, who was settled on 30 and just about beginning to cut loose.

The performance earned rich praise from Warner, who sees a bright future for Rashid.

“He was fantastic. He has the talent and seems to be a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan cricket,” Warner said after the match.

Rashid hails from Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. Incidentally, since being acquired by Sunrisers, the teenager has not been home where his family consisting of seven brothers and four sisters reside.

He came into the tournament having produced a fine show for Afghanistan against Ireland in a first-class match at the Greater Noida Stadium, home base for the Afghan outfit.

He had impressed by bagging eight wickets in the match, playing crucial role as Afghanistan went onto win by an innings and 172 runs. In the same tour, Rashid showed the same prowess with the white ball and bagged 16 wickets in five one-day games.

According to teammate and compatriot Mohammad Nabi even wicket-keepers struggle to pick his deliveries.

“He can be deceptive with his subtle variations and there are a few members in the Afghanistan squad who still can’t read him off the hand,” he had told the IPL website ahead of the game. “Even the wicket-keepers have a tough time picking his deliveries. I am sure he will be a key component in the IPL,” Nabi had added.

On Wednesday, not only was the format new, so was the setting. Rashid, though, produced a measured performance on wicket which hardly offered any assistance.

While, he still has a long way to go, he was definitely a big hit on opening night.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.