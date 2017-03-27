Here are the 10 craziest numbers from nine seasons of the IPL

Yes, it’s true. It’s been nine years of the Indian Premier League. And the tenth season started on Wednesday with the Sunrisers Hyderabad beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs. And over these nine seasons, records have been created. Everyone knows that Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring most runs in one IPL season. But how many of you know that Gautam Gambhir holds the record of winning the most consecutive matches in IPL history?
Here are 10 crazy stats from the last 9 home seasons which you may not have heard of:
1. Dwayne Bravo is the only player to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in IPL history. There are only six players who have achieved the double of 1000-plus runs and 50-plus wickets in IPL including Dwayne Bravo.
2. Gautam Gambhir won 10 consecutive matches in the IPL as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders during May 7, 2014 and April 8, 2015 which is the most by any captain in IPL history.
3. Suresh Raina has scored 3626 runs in the IPL under MS Dhoni which is the most by a player under a captain till date.
4. Yuvraj Singh has played with 123 different team-mates so far in his IPL career which is the most for any player.
5. Mustafizur Rahman did not bat in 16 consecutive matches from April 12, 2016 to May 29, 2016 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad which is a record.
6. Murali Vijay is the only captain to open the batting and open the bowling in an IPL match. He achieved the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad while captaining Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in 2016. There have been 33 instances in IPL history when a player opened the batting and bowling for a team till date.
7. Pune Warriors used 27 players in the 2012-’13 season of IPL which is the most by any team in a season of the IPL.
8. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli have added 2512 runs at an average of 52.33 in IPL which is the most by any pair.
9. Suresh Raina has been involved in 63 fifty-plus partnerships till date which is a record in IPL.
10. Praveen Kumar and Vinay Kumar have conceded 30+ runs 48 times in IPL history which is the most by any player.
Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.
All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:
Aerodynamics
The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels
Power
All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.
Control
The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.
Weight
Thetotal weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.
Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.
With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.