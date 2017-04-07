IPL 10

Delhi Daredevils preview: Can IPL's perennial underachievers change their luck this season?

The Zaheer Khan-led team has a core of talented young players guided by Rahul Dravid and Paddy Upton, and can’t be written off just yet.

Twitter/@Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils have had the devil’s own luck the Indian Premier League. They are the only team from the original eight to not have made a single final in the nine years of the tournament so far. Their best performance so far is a playoffs finish back in 2012.

Even before the start of the 10th edition of the IPL, Delhi were dealt body blows with injuries to Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy. Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who they bought in auction, is also in doubt, while upcoming Indian player Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the initial stages due to chicken pox.

With such an unfavourable start to the season, along with the tag of perennial underachievers, not many will expect big things out of the Delhi unit. However, they have a bunch of talented young players lead by a team management consisting of Rahul Dravid, Paddy Upton, Pravin Amre, Sriram Sreedharan, and TA Sekar, and can’t be written off just as yet. IPL 10 may just turn out to be the year Delhi Daredevils turn their potential into performance.

Old faces

Zaheer Khan: The 38-year-old pacer is back as Delhi captain, looking fitter and raring to go. Zaheer is an interesting choice as captain of the pace-heavy Delhi unit, a team which boasts of the services of Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Chris Morris, and Mohammed Shami. However, as Zaheer has often shown in the past, he is an astute captain and by no means a pushover with the new ball. Zaheer was Delhi’s second-highest wicket taker last season and will be looking forward to go on field after a stint in the studio during India’s Test season.

Chris Morris: When Delhi bought Chris Morris for a whopping Rs 7 crore in the 2016 auction, not many would have guessed that he would go on to become their trump card, both with bat and ball. The million-dollar South African topped both the batting and bowling averages with 195 runs and 13 wickets in 12 matches for Delhi. However, even his best performance – an incredible 82 off 32 after talking 2/35 against Gujarat Lions – ended with a one-run loss, like many of Delhi’s close games. He will be hoping to overturn that jinx this season.

Amit Mishra: Mishi is an IPL war horse, having taken 124 wickets from 112 matches – the second highest in the league’s nine-year history so far. The leg-spinner also has the unique distinction of having taken three IPL hat-tricks. Last season, he was Delhi’s joint-highest wicket taker along with Morris. All these numbers point out to him being the key spinner for Delhi, a team that also has Jayant Yadav, Murugan Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem in their spinning reserves. If Delhi is to have any hopes of making the top four this season, they will be heavily banking on Amit Mishra’s experience to take them through.

Karun Nair: This year, Karun Nair entered the IPL as a household name after becoming India’s only second triple-centurion against England. But the Karnataka player is a proven T20 batsman as well, and was the second highest run-getter for Delhi last season with 357 runs. This year, the 25-year-old will set his sights even higher, benefitting from the international exposure he has got in the last few months. However, Nair will also be one of the senior batsmen who will have to carry the Delhi batting on his shoulders.

New Faces

Pat Cummins: The Aussie speedster was has been in terrific form and has acclimatised nicely to the Indian conditions, as we saw in the recently-concluded India vs Australia Test series. The 23-year-old was bought by Delhi for Rs 4.5 crore in the auction, and while he does not have enough experience in the IPL, he makes up for it with his sheer pace and accuracy. He is sure to get the new ball if he starts in the playing XI and it will be particularly interesting to see him bowl in tandem with Kagiso Rabada.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pace sensation was the Delhi’s most expensive player at the 2017 auction for Rs 5 crore, and deservedly so for he has enjoyed an incredible season. The 21-year-old South African has held his own along the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, and Vernon Philander, especially in the longest format. He had skipped the IPL last year, choosing to play county cricket instead, and will be looking forward to make a strong debut in the league. The pacer has previously played the 2016 World T20 in India and will have a fair idea about the conditions here.

Strength

Strong domestic core: The core of the Delhi batting line-up will potentially be Aditya Tare, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant – all of them proven domestic performers. The bowing department has Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, once again established players in Indian conditions. This gives Delhi Daredevils a marked advantage, as many other teams bank heavily on their overseas stars. With the tutelage of Dravid, who has worked with many of these players in his capacity as India’s Under-19 and A coach, the domestic talents could outdo some of the more established players in the league.

Weakness

Injury depleted squad: The absence of JP Duminy, Quentin de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, and Angelo Mathews, in the initial stages at least, has heavily dented the team’s batting bulk. De Kock was their highest run-getter last season with 445 runs and played some really vital knocks, not to mention his handy glovework. Duminy was the stand-in captain for several games and contributed with both bat and ball. Iyer has been in remarkable form off late as well – he was the highest run-getter for Mumbai on their way to the Ranji Trophy final and even earned a call up to the Indian Test squad. Iyer has been a standout performer for Delhi as well winning the IPL Emerging Player of the Year award in the 2015 edition where he scored 439 from 14 games. It will be tough for Zaheer Khan and Co to cope up in the absence of these players and it will be up to the likes of Pant, Samson and Nair to fill in the boots of de Kock and Iyer.

Prediction

Here’s an optimistic prediction: Delhi will come tantalisingly close to the playoffs this year, and will actually cross the line. The reasoning is simple – they have the squad depth and will the right guidance and a little nerve in the clutch moment, they can go far.

X Factor

Rishabh Pant: The 19-year-old is an upcoming Indian star to watch out for and both Delhi Daredevils and his career need him to shine in this edition of the IPL. The swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman has put in stellar performances for Delhi in the domestic season and made 198 runs last year, on the back of which he made it to the Indian T20I squad as well. Pant is the kind of batsman who can win you a match on a good day, and single-handedly turn a match on its head on a great day. If Pant fires consistently, Delhi Daredevils can even go beyond the playoffs this season.

Full squad

Players: Zaheer Khan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Support Staff: Rahul Dravid, Paddy Upton, Pravin Amre, Sriram Sreedharan, TA Sekar

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.