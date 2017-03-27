IPL 10: Pune's Imran Tahir makes a statement with three wickets before Mumbai recover to post 184/8

Imran Tahir did not have an Indian Premier League team a fortnight ago. The world’s top-ranked bowler in Twenty20 Internationals went unsold in the player auction for the 10th edition of the tournament, despite a comparatively low base price of Rs 50 lakh. It took an injury to a fellow overseas player, Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, for a franchise, the Rising Pune Supergiant, to go for the South African leg-spinner.
Tahir, however, had the last laugh as his three wickets in RPS’s opening match of the season. It wasn’t a great start, as Parthiv Patel swept him for four off his first delivery of the match. But Tahir responded the very next delivery as he bowled the left-hander around the legs, before running off wildly to celebrate in his typical manner. Next to go was Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, who was probably more done in by the leg-spinner’s pace than the fact that it spun the other way.
Surprising team selections
Earlier, both teams pulled a rabbit out of their hats with their team selections. The Pune pitch looked like a perfect batting wicket, but Mumbai Indians saw something in it to omit off-spinner Harbhajan Singh from their eleven and went with an all-seam attack. Pune, on the other hand, opted to go with two leg-spinners, Tahir and Adam Zampa, along with the part-time tweaks of Rajat Bhatia. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma further surprised everyone by not walking out to bat with Parthiv Patel at the top of the order, sending England’s Jos Buttler instead.
DRS, where art thou?
Mumbai’s ploy worked, as Buttler went berserk from the very start, hitting his compatriot Ben Stokes for two sixes off consecutive deliveries, one of them a delightful overhead scoop. The wicketkeeper-batsman blasted his way to 38 off 18 balls and looked set for a big score, before Tahir trapped him leg-before to pick up his third wicket. Replays, however, showed a massive bat-pad.
Parity was restored after the same umpire, S Ravi, did not give Kieron Pollard out leg-before to Tahir when it looked plumb. Hawkeye confirmed it should have been given out. Pune’s former skipper, MS Dhoni, made the T-sign with his hands, and the Decision Review System would have helped his team get the wicket if it was available.
Pune did well to restrict Mumbai’s scoring and the visitors would have thought they were at least 20 runs behind where they would have liked to be with seven balls to go in the innings, at 148/7. In the next seven deliveries, this is what happened: six, six, six, six, four, six, wide and run out, one bye. Hardik Pandya got 28 of those runs in just five deliveries as Mumbai ended up with 184/8.