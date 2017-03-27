Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan pips determined Ismailov to put India in front against Uzbekistan

Ramkumar Ramanathan successfully led India’s singles charge against Uzbekistan in the first singles rubber in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I second round tie on Friday. Opening the tie against the 406th ranked Temur Ismailov, Ramanathan won the rubber 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in three hours and 14 minutes.

Ramanathan quickly put the hosts 4-1 up in the first set, securing back-to-back breaks of serve on Ismailov’s serve in the third and fifth game.

In the sixth game, trying to consolidate his second service break, the World No 267 faced some problems, but held his nerve, and his game, to take a 5-1 lead in the set. There were no further breaks of serve in the set, though Ramanathan faced, and saved, his first (and only) break point in the set. India sped away to a 6-2 opening set lead in the match, in 33 minutes.

The second set lasted twice as long, before Ismailov put Uzbekistan on par with India at a set apiece, winning it 7-5 on his fourth set point in the 12th game.

Earlier, Ramanathan secured a break off his fellow 22-year-old opponent, after breaking him in the seventh game to give India a 4-3 lead in the set. What followed was chaos as Ramanathan committed three consecutive double faults to go down 0-40. He went on to save two of the three double faults, but failed to save the the third finding the net with a mistimed backhand slice. Ramanathan had another chance to break and give India a 6-5 lead in the set, but Ismailov erased the opportunity just as quickly it had come about.

Of the 10 double faults Ramanathan committed in the one hour 51 minute duration of the first two sets, seven came in the second set alone, even as Ismailov executed a well-controlled game from the other side of the net.

Despite Ismailov cutting down on India’s lead, India still went on to hold the momentum in the rubber going into the third set.

Both players held their opening two service games in the set. However, Ismailov who looked to be battling with cramps to his right thigh, at 2-2 in the third set, starting fading out in the set. When play resumed, Ramanathan broke Ismailov to love to put India on top, yet again with a 3-2 lead. A quick consolidation followed from Ramanathan, who capitalised on Ismailov’s struggles, who was broken again in the seventh game. Serving to take a two-sets-to-one lead in the match, in the eighth game, Ramanathan made no mistakes, pocketing the set in 38 minutes.

The fourth set proceeded on serve until the 11th game when Ramkumar broke the deadlock to bring India closer to victory. Serving for the match in the 12th game, Ramanathan committed a double fault at match point, on 40-30. He got his second match point immediately on the next point, with an ace, but an unforced error from his racquet obliterated that as well. A double fault then gave Ismailov a chance to break back, but Ramanathan saved the break point. He secured his third match point with a blistering ace, before finally getting India the win.