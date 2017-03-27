We are not going to put too much pressure on Kuldeep Yadav, says Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir suggested on Friday that rookie Kuldeep Yadav should be protected from the spotlight, allowing him perform without the pressure of spearheading a a spin attack, reported PTI.
“We should not talk about Kuldeep a lot. He should be left alone to hone his skills. We are not going to put too much pressure on him as we have other bowlers who can take that pressure. Let him enjoy his game. We want him to bowl freely. He is one of our attacking options. He will be a matchwinner for us,” Gambhir said.
Yadav has been in focus since his game changing four-wicket haul on debut against Australia in Dharamsala last month. However, the former India opener is a bit worried that in-form pacer Umesh Yadav is being rested because of a hip injury,
“Umesh, we thought if he could start, it would have been a big advantage, but it gives others an opportunity. We have got a pretty good bowling attack, so hopefully the guys can deliver,” the 35-year-old said.
Gambhir clarified Umesh’s case is more about workload of workload management rather than fitness, “At the moment, I can say that he is available. There is just that workload issue and no fitness issue. He is going to be available for the third game which is going to be good for us,” he added.
Gambhir expected high-scoring opening encounter against Suresh Raina’s Gujarat Lions on Friday. “The wicket is good and high scoring. It won’t spin a lot and we expected that. The opposition won’t give us a spinning wicket,” Gambhir said.
Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.
All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:
Aerodynamics
The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels
Power
All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.
Control
The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.
Weight
Thetotal weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.
