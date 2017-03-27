IPL 10

'It's as simple as – see ball, hit ball': Chris Lynn on his mantra after hitting unbeaten 93 off 41

The Australian batsman reached his fifty off just 19 balls and then combined with Gautam Gambhir for a record unbeaten 184-run stand against Gujarat Lions.

PTI

Australian batsman Chris Lynn powered his way to an unbeaten 93 off 41 balls, a knock that included eight sixes and six fours, to help his Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders chase 184 against Gujarat Lions on Friday. Lynn, who usually bats lower down the order, was promoted to open the batting alongside captain Gautam Gambhir, and the ploy worked as the duo chased down 184 with no damage, thereby breaking the record for the highest opening partnership in Twenty20 cricket.

Lynn’s pyrotechnics, which saw him smack the Gujarat bowlers in the ‘V’ all evening, would not have been such a surprise for followers of Australia’s Big Bash League. In the last BBL season, Lynn was in emphatic form for Brisbane Heat, equalling the tournament record for the most sixes in an innings – 11 – on the way to an unbeaten 98 against Perth Scorchers.

The 26-year-old did not hit as many sixes against Gujarat, but was equally effective. Out of the 13 balls he faced in the six Powerplay overs, only three scoring shots were not boundaries. He brought up his half-century in just 19 balls – the joint second-fastest fifty for KKR. Asked what is mantra was, Lynn quoted former India opener Virender Sehwag, “It’s as simple as – see ball, hit ball,” he told iplt20.com after the game.

“If they bowl a good ball you got to try and get down to the other end,” he added. “If they bowl a bad ball you got to try and put it away. If I’m not having fun, I’m not going to do well. That’s the main thing.”

‘It went to plan tonight’

Lynn’s IPL record prior to this match was not a very impressive one. In six previous matches, he had scored only 89 runs, 45 of those coming in one game itself. What caused the switch to flick? “It went to plan tonight,” he said. “It won’t always be my night, but fingers crossed I can pick up that momentum and ride that wave throughout the tournament. That’s the challenge. Teams are going to watch the footage [of my innings] and work a plan out, and I’m just going to have to throw a punch back and go one better.”

Lynn and Gambhir broke the highest opening partnership record of the IPL, previously held by Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan – 167. Asked what went well in his partnership with Gambhir, Lynn said, “I’m happy with the way we gelled. We did it so quickly out there. It’s probably just the second time I’ve batted out there with GG. We were looking very comfortable, we ran between the wickets well, I think that’s the best sign out of it. To do it none-down tonight is obviously very special.”

Was he disappointed he missed out on a hundred? “One ball at a time, don’t they say?” he said. “I was just happy to first get off the mark and then get to fifty. I knew the way Gauti was batting he was never going to give me a chance to get to a hundred, but I’ll take 90 not out any day of the week over a hundred. As everyone says, the team comes first.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.