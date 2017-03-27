The highest opening partnership in T20 cricket, and other cool numbers from Gujarat Lions vs KKR

The Indian Premier League never ceases to amaze. Ten years into the tournament, it keeps popping up mind-boggling feats. Friday was one such day, when the IPL showed why it’s the most popular Twenty20 cricket league in the world.
Gujarat Lions, after being asked to bat first, did well to post 183/4 on the board. They would have thought they had a good chance of defending it. However, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn, who was surprisingly sent up to open the batting along with his skipper, had other plans.
KKR chased down 184 without losing a wicket. Let that sink in. A 10-wicket win chasing 184 in 20 overs. It was the highest ever chase in T20 cricket without the loss of a wicket, beating Perth Scorchers’ record of 171/0 against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in 2015. This wasn’t the only 10-wicket win in the IPL. In fact, there have been eight before this one, two of them against Gujarat Lions itself.
Gambhir and Lynn’s opening partnership of 184 unbeaten was also a record in the format, usurping Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 167 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Yes, it was that Gayle 175 not out match. However, this wasn’t the highest partnership in the IPL for any wicket – there have actually been five bigger ones.
Lynn-tastic
Now, coming to Lynn’s fantastic 93 not out off 54 balls. Surprisingly, it is the third-highest score by a KKR batsman in the IPL. Only one KKR batsman has scored a century in 10 seasons of the IPL so far – Brendon McCullum in the tournament’s inaugural match back in 2008. Manish Pandey’s 94 off 50 balls in the 2014 final is the second-highest.
Lynn’s knock included eight sixes and six fours. His fifty came up in just 19 balls, the joint second-fastest for KKR along with Andre Russell in 2015. Yusuf Pathan holds the franchise record for fastest fifty – off 15 balls in 2014. Lynn finished the match with an eye-boggling strike rate of 226.
Gambhir, meanwhile, smacked his way to his 31st fifty in IPL history. Only David Warner has more half-centuries with 32. Gambhir was unbeaten on 76, a knock that included as many as 12 fours and no sixes. This is the second-highest individual score in the IPL without hitting a six, behind Mandeep Singh’s 77 not out in 2013, reported ESPNcricinfo.
If you look at the top five batsman in the list of most fifties in the history of the tournament, one thing that’ll strike you is the number of sixes in Gambhir’s column. Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma, the other members of the list have all hit more than a 100 sixes – in Sharma and Raina’s case, over 150. Gambhir has only hit 51 sixes in nine seasons. That’s less than six sixes in a tournament.