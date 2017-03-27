Ben Stokes comes to Rising Pune Supergiant's rescue after Steve Smith shows he's only human

For over a month since the last week of February, Indian cricket fans had hardly seen Steve Smith get out. The Australia captain was in imperious form during his team’s tour of India, scoring 499 runs in four Test matches against Virat Kohli’s men. Australia ended up losing the series, only just, 2-1 but Smith proved his credentials as one of the best batsmen in the world.
After the series ended, Smith had to trade his white flannels for the purple jersey of his Indian Premier League team, the Rising Pune Supergiant. In RPS’ opening match of IPL 10, against Mumbai Indians in Pune, Smith continued from where he left off in the Test series, blazing his way to an unbeaten 84 off just 54 balls, as he led his team to a seven-wicket win. Smith just did not know how to get out in India.
Not until Saturday.
In RPS’ second match of the season, Smith was just getting into his groove after settling in. He had scored a run-a-ball 26, before playing an awkward-looking shot straight to deep squareleg where Manan Vohra just managed to catch the ball within the boundary rope. Steve Smith was out in India. For cheap. In the end, it took an Australian to get him out – the bowler was Marcus Stoinis, who was not part of Smith’s Australia Test team. Take that, skipper.
Stokes shows up
Pune were at a precarious 49/3 when Smith’s wicket fell, as MS Dhoni came out to join Ben Stokes to loud cheers from the Indore crowd. However, the former India and RPS captain too could not last long before giving a simple return catch to spinner Swapnil Singh, who tried his best to drop it before holding on. It was 71/4 in the 12th over, and Pune were in trouble.
Stokes had had an ordinary IPL debut, taking 1/36 and scoring just 21 against Mumbai. The IPL’s most expensive overseas player had at least Rs 14.5 crore riding on him. No pressure. The Englishman took a few balls to settle in, before going for his shots. The big booms over long-on and the midwicket region were soon brought out, as he began the recovery job along with Manoj Tiwary. Stokes needed only 30 balls to reach his half-century, but was dismissed soon after as he slapped Axar Patel’s delivery straight back to the bowler.
Tiwary and Daniel Christian then did their own slam-bang in the last five overs, and managed to get 55 runs off it, as they took Pune’s total to a competitive 163/6 on a pitch that has some live grass.
Brief scores:
Rising Pune Supergiant 163/6 (Ben Stokes 50, Manoj Tiwary 40*; Sandeep Sharma 2/33) vs Kings XI Punjab.