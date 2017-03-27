Indian Tennis

In India's Davis Cup triumph over Uzbekistan lies a fresh beginning

Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji made quick work of Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

IANS

Eight games was all Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev could manage to win against Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji in the doubles rubber of the India-Uzbekistan Asia/Oceania Group I second-round tie in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bopanna, and his new partner Balaji, who marked his Davis Cup debut in the tie, cruised to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win to give India an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the tie. Most specifically, they helped India reach the World Group Play-offs for the fifth consecutive time, even as they ushered the timeline of Mahesh Bhupathi’s captaincy with comprehensive success.

Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji’s chemistry

On-court, along with the booming serves, and the multiple winners – and a few shanked shots – that flew from the racquets of Bopanna and Balaji, their synchronisation with each other was also visible. Bopanna was the experienced player of the two, but their partnership, despite its nascence never once stuttered in the course of the match.

“I think it starts off just being together here from the last one week. The captain told us to be here on Sunday, [and] we have been here practising together which I think makes a difference. I think at the end of the day, it makes a difference,” remarked Bopanna about his on-court tandem with Balaji in the post-match conference. He also went on to add that the team’s had developed a stronger camaraderie in the few days that they spent together before the tie.

“Over the past so many years, it was for the first time, the whole team was here [together] on the Sunday [before the tie]. And, I think it’s something to learn for the players, and for me. I [also] think it’s the right way to go forward.”

Is this the resurgence of Indian tennis in Davis Cup?

Image Credit: Bhagya Ayyavoo
Image Credit: Bhagya Ayyavoo

Given the controversy that had threatened to cover the sway of the Indian momentum in the tie, the aspect about the team’s oneness then struck the right chord. In spite of the structure of the team composition for the future ties remaining yet to-be discussed, Bhupathi, however, preferred to look in on India’s chances in the World Group Play-offs, quite optimistically.

“We can give anyone a run for their money,” started off Bhupathi, before adding, “Obviously, we need to be a bit more favourable with the draw. [But] no matter who we play, we can field a team [of] guys who are serving as big as this, anything is possible.”

And, it’s the last that seems to be the unyielding motto of the current Indian Davis Cup lineup. It’s been felt in each of their wins, tough or easy it has had come about. But, it’s becoming all the more prominent now as they get down to the waiting game of finding out who their next opponent will be.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.