Kedar Jadhav, RCB's latest match-winner among a motley crew of stars

The 32-year-old's 37-ball 69 laid the foundation for Royal Chalengers Bangalore's 15-run win over Delhi Daredevils on Saturday.

In a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore, where the star quartet - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson, its never easy for others to soak up the attention.

Kedar Jadhav knows more about this than any other cricketers. He spent most of last season on the bench, playing just two games for the star-studded outfit.

On Saturday though, he was no longer an also-ran. Batting at number 4, Jadhav took control of the game even as his side were pushed on to the back foot by the Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils outfit. With Kohli and De Villiers out injured, batting was never going to be an easy task. As Gayle and Watson departed after going in as openers, it became increasingly clear, that it would be up to Jadhav to lead the way and take them to a par score.

Jadhav rose up to the occasion. No longer the supporting to his more illustrious teammates, the Pune lad illustrated his tenacious batting prowess, first taking control of the game and then launching into an assault on the Delhi bowlers that saw him smash 69 runs off just 37 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 186.48. He conjured up five sixes and as many boundaries. He kept RCB on course for a competitive score, which ultimately proved enough as some tactful bowling at the death helped his side edge Delhi to register a 15-run win, their first of this campaign.

Jadhav, 32, had been on the sidelines of the India team for the longest of times. His star took a turn in October last year after he was picked for the limited over series against New Zealand. His ability to bat, bowl and also keep wickets made him a option hard to turn down for the selectors.

To his credit, he delivered on all counts. He scalped six wickets from five ODIs at an average of 12.16. His match-winning knock of 120 against England in Pune followed by a 90 in Kolkata cemented has more or less cemented his place in the India ODI squad ahead of the Champions Trophy that will follow the IPL.

In Jadhav, India has found a fine finisher, one who understands his role and is willing to go the extra mile to prove his worth.

“I have never wanted to be a player who will just get into the side, I have always wanted to be the player who will lead the side in matches with performances. This is how I train my mind and prepare. Whatever you are seeing is my approach and I am converting it,” he said after the match on Saturday.

For RCB, Jadhav’s star-turn and hunger to be the architect of victories, has come at an opportune time, when injuries have laid them low even as the team pursues to clinch their maiden IPL title.

“I get to face more balls when I bat higher. As a batsman, you always try to get as many balls you can get so that you can score more runs,” Jadhav said. “I am in a phase where I am hitting the ball well. The experience part is also there. I have been playing first-class cricket for past ten years. Everything is going for me. I can [get the] best out of me as long as I am facing more balls. It is the management’s decision to bat me higher, and I am supporting them with performances like these,” he added.

Jadhav credited his fitness regimen for the ‘change’ as well. With Kohli leading him in almost all teams, the small matter of fitness was always going to take precedence. To Jadhav’s credit, he has lost seven kilos over the past six months.

“Fitness is a thing, you know. I lost seven kilos, so the thing is I’m able to move faster. If you just look into the mirror and you gain too much confidence. So I guess that part has worked for me.

“I got enough time to train with our trainer, Shankar Basu and it has definitely transformed into my game. I am feeling much stronger, fitter so that has definitely helped me, I guess,” he added.

This added confidence proved to be the basis of a stormy innings that saw Jadhav rival teammates Gayle and De Villiers when it comes to clearing the boundary. Soon after getting his eye in, he began his attack by plastering Amit Mishra for 24 runs in one over. He did not relent after.

The dose of high calibre batting, even prompted De Villiers, who was watching from the sidelines to send out a tweet.

In the end, it was Jadhav’s knock that cost Delhi what should have been a straightforward win. And they were not hesitant in bestowing their praise on him.

“He’s an unorthodox player, hits it to different areas to what the bowlers are used to,” Daredevils’ Chris Morris said.

“He played the situation so well, decided who he was going to take on. Decided to take Mishy [Mishra] on and gave him a hiding. On another night, Mishy may have got him with the first ball he tried to hit out of the park. It was his day today, he played nicely. Strong man, hits it quite far.”

