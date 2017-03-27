Neymar gets sent off as Barcelona are stunned by Malaga after Madrid derby draw

Neymar was sent off as Barcelona suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Malaga on Saturday. A win would have meant that they would have gone top of the La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid but instead, they now might even seen the Brazilian star miss the El Clasico.

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the capital derby earlier in the day but Barcelona were unable to make the most of the opportunity and now sit three points behind Los Blancos, who have played a game less.

Former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez opened the scoring for Malaga with a breakaway goal in the 32nd minute before Jony added a 90th-minute second for the hosts.

Barcelona's four defeats this season: Alavés, Celta, Depor, Malaga. None of those in the top nine. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) April 8, 2017

Neymar was booked in the first half for tying his laces in front of a Malaga player trying to take a free kick and received his marching orders for a late tackle on Diego Llorente in the 65th minute.

The Barcelona forward sarcastically applauded the fourth official after being sent off and that may only make things worse for him. A dismissal for two yellow cards only earns a one-game suspension, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano included Neymar’s petty reaction to the fourth official in his postgame report.

But Malaga also seem to have a handle on the Barcelona offence. The last time Barcelona failed to score in a La Liga game? A 0-0 draw vs. Malaga in November.

Luis Enrique was angry with several of referee Gil Manzano’s decisions, including the award of a free kick rather than a penalty after Charles fouled Sergi Roberto in the box.

0 - Málaga are the first side which have kept clean sheets in both their meetings with Barcelona in La Liga this season. Stop. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 8, 2017

“It’s curious that a team like us that doesn’t usually kick people gets so many yellow cards in such an incomprehensible manner,” he said.

“There was some very ugly tackles from behind from their team which didn’t see them get booked and others committed by us which were given yellows.

“The rules are there to be interpreted, but equally for everyone. I don’t understand how the foul on Sergi Roberto was given outside the area, but we are used to it.”

Earlier on Saturday, Madrid handed their arch-rivals the chance to depose them at the top of the table, as Antoine Griezmann grabbed an 85th-minute equaliser for Atletico.

Pepe opened the scoring for Real with a looping header in the 52nd minute and it looked like the hosts would earn victory, until the Frenchman intervened late on, reaching Angel Correa’s through ball and slotting home.